Italy clashes with England in the Euros! Catch the Euro 2024 Qualifier odds series here, featuring our Italy-England prediction and pick.

The Azzurri are looking to get back among the elites of international football. The Italians shockingly failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. As current holders of the European Championship trophy, the Italians will be encouraged to retain their title.

As for England, they remain without any silverware since 1966. They finished top of Group B in the 2022 World Cup, but the Three Lions lost to France in the quarterfinals.

Here are the Italy-England soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Euro 2024 Qualifier Odds: Italy-England Odds

Italy: +175

England: +160

Draw: +225

Over 2.5 Goals: +125

Under 2.5 Goals: -150

How to Watch Italy vs. England

TV: DAZN, Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports App, Foxsports.com, fubo TV, Sling Blue, ViX+

Time: 3:45 PM ET / 12:45 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Italy Can Beat England

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona will host EURO 2024 qualifier between Italy and England, the two old rivals. The Azzurri failed to clinch a spot at the 2022 World Cup finals, and, no doubt, they are desperate to qualify for the upcoming European championship.

Currently ranked eighth in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings, the Italians are determined to maintain their winning record against the Englishmen. Moreover, after the team’s collapse in the UEFA World Championship Playoffs, Italy regained its footing by finishing on top of League A Group 3, dominating Hungary, Germany, and England. Italy is set to take Spain in the UEFA Nations League Finals in June.

Roberto Mancini’s side has not played much since those Nations League matches, partaking in only two friendlies towards the end of 2022. The Azzurri would record a 3-1 away victory over Albania before falling 2-0 away from home to Austria in their most recent outing last November.

The Italians had two matchups with England last 2022. Italy was able to hold England to a 0-0 draw at the Molineux Stadium when the two sides met in the Nations League. The defending European champions would then go on to record a 1-0 win in the return fixture against England thanks to a 68th-minute Giancomo Raspadori strike at the San Siro in September.

Mancini is missing some critical names in his squad. Forward Federico Chiesa, left-back Federico Dimarco, and goalkeeper Ivan Provedel are about, as well as Ciro Immobile and Giacomo Raspadori.

Leeds forward Wilfried Gnonto’s promising Premier League form could see him start. There are a number of uncapped players who may be handed a debut, like Wladimiro Falcone, Alessandro Buongiorno, and Argentina-born striker Mateo Retegui.

Why England Can Beat Italy

England travels to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Thursday looking to beat Italy for the first time since their 2012 friendly match. The two sides have become regular opponents since then, with the Azzurri victorious in the 2021 European Championships and going unbeaten against Gareth Southgate’s side in the 2022 Nations League group.

England coach Gareth Southgate is expected to name a strong team for what looks like the toughest game in the group. England currently ranks fifth in the FIFA Men’s World Standings, but they know that Italy has a historical edge over them whenever they face off. England’s run in the World Cup saw them win over Iran and Wales and secure a goalless draw with the USA to top Group B. However, a 3-0 win over Senegal in the Round of 16 was followed by a 2-1 exit in the quarterfinals against finalists France.

Moreover, England’s abysmal performance in the Nations League cannot be ignored as the team would fail to register a single win in six group-stage matches. The result was a bottom-place finish in Group A3, meaning that Southgate’s men will be playing the next iteration of the tournament in League B.

For this game, the trio of Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford, and Nick Pope are not around to represent England. Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold did not make the cut. Raheem Sterling and James Ward Prowse have been left out of the squad as well.

The Three Lions still have plenty of talent at their disposal. The Englishmen continue to rely on Harry Kane as well as Bukayo Saka, who is in fine form for Arsenal. James Maddison and Ivan Toney are in the squad and will be hoping to add to their caps. Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, and Jude Bellingham shall command the midfield. Southgate can make a combination of either Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Eric Dier, Ben Chilwell, or Reece James for his defenders.

Final Italy-England Prediction & Pick

Although the two squads have delivered fierce battles previously, the Lions seem to have the advantage right now, thanks to the dominance of most of its players in the Premier League. Italy can still pack a punch and pull an upset, but the chances are highly unlikely against an in-form English squad. back the visitors to get the win in this high-scoring match.

Final Italy-England Prediction & Pick: England (+160), Over 2.5 goals (+125)