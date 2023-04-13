Gent and West Ham United meet for the first time in a European contest! It’s time to check our Europa Conference League odds series, starring our Genk-West Ham prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Since their loss to Club Brugge in their last match in February, Gent has recovered by making a seven-game unbeaten run. Gent ranked second in Group F, with Djugarden on top while Molde and Shamrock Rovers ranked third and fourth. Gent defeated Qarabag and Basaksehir FK in the knockouts.

West Ham United is in 14th place in the Premier League, garnering wins over Southampton and Fulham while falling 5-1 to Newcastle in the last three fixtures. West Ham topped Group B, going ahead of Anderlecht, Silkeborg, and FCSB. The Hammers eliminated AEK Larnaca in the Round of 16.

Here are the Gent-West Ham soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Europa Conference League Odds: Gent-West Ham Odds

KAA Gent: +260

West Ham United: +105

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: +108

Under 2.5 Goals: -132

How to Watch Gent vs. West Ham

TV: N/A

Stream: Paramount+, ViX+

Time: 12:45 PM ET / 9:45 AM PT

Why Gent Can Beat West Ham

Gent needed an 80th-minute penalty from Hugo Cuypers to salvage a 1-1 draw against Union Saint-Gilloise in the Belgian Jupiler League on Saturday. Hein Vanhaezebrouck’s men were on a run of four wins across competitions, scoring 18 goals and keeping two clean sheets since mid-March.

Currently fourth in the Jupiler League, the hosts return to action in the Conference League, where they picked up a comfortable 5-2 aggregate win over Istanbul Basaksehir in the last 16. Gent has a 16-7-9 record in BElgium’s Pro League, delivering 62 goals on familiar territory.

The Belgian team does not have a big trophy cabinet, their biggest title was won in 2015 when they lifted the Belgian League trophy. That was the only time they were crowned Belgian champions.

This year’s Conference League is their chance to provide some joy to their fan base. They joined last year’s inaugural season, but they were out in the Round of 16 after being defeated by Greek club PAOK Thessaloniki.

Andrew Hjulsager is injured, as well as Sulayman Marreh, Darko Lemajic, and Laurent Depoitre. Gift Emmanuel Orban has five goals in the ECL, while Hugo Cuypers and Hyunsek Hong have four goal involvements each.

Why West Ham Can Beat Gent

West Ham United comes into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Rafa Benitez’s Everton in the English Premier League. A second-half goal from experienced Italian center-back Angelo Ogbonna ensured victory for David Moyes’ West Ham United.

David Moyes’ side has collected all maximum points from their opening two games in Group H. West Ham began with a 2-0 victory over Dinamo Zagreb at the London Stadium, before overcoming Rapid Vienna by the same scoreline. Declan Rice found the net on both occasions, with the England international’s manager recently describing him as one of the best young midfielders in Europe.

The Hammers are enjoying an impressive streak of form as they approach the midway point in the group stages; winning four of their last five matches. They have kept a clean sheet in three of those; something that will offer little encouragement to a Genk side looking to end a run of three straight defeats.

The Hammers have a lot on their plate at the moment. They are trying hard to avoid being relegated from the Premier League, so this European Conference League quarterfinal is not coming at the best possible moment. They won two out of their last three matches in England, and in the last 16 of the Conference League had little problems with AEK Larnaca, so they are ready to continue improving their form.

Gianluca Scamacca is out of the trip to Belgium. Aaron Cresswell is serving his suspension. Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio lead the Hammers with four goal involvements in the Europa Conference League. Pablo Fornals and Manuel Lanzini have two goals each, while Cresswell, Said Benrahma, and Emerson Palmieri have two goal contributions as well.

Final Gent-West Ham Prediction & Pick

The Belgian squad seems solid on their home-game performances. However, the trophy-hungry English squad has a lot of attacking options and are top favorites to win this tourney. Back the Englishmen to give the Buffalos a defeat at home.

Final Gent-West Ham Prediction & Pick: West Ham (+105), Over 2.5 goals (+108)