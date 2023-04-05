West Ham challenges Newcastle in the Premier League! Catch this Premier League odds series action in the London Stadium with this West Ham-Newcastle prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

The Hammers got away with their slump with a much-needed win over fellow relegation candidates Southampton. West Ham is also advancing to the Europa Conference League, winning both legs over AEK Larnaca with a 6-0 score on aggregate.

The Magpies got back their hold in third place after a 2-0 thumping over the revitalized Manchester United squad. Newcastle now has three wins in a row and they look forward to getting their second win as visitors.

Here are the West Ham-Newcastle soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: West Ham-Newcastle Odds

West Ham United: +270

Newcastle United: +105

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: +124

Under 2.5 Goals: -150

How to Watch West Ham vs. Newcastle

TV: USA Network

Stream: fuboTV, NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com, Sling Blue

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT (noon)

Why West Ham Can Beat Newcastle

West Ham United is currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and has not been at its best this season. The Hammers edged Southampton to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week. The Irons have a four-game unbeaten run, notching the tournament double over AEK Larnaca to advance in the Europa Conference League, as well as a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

In addition, West Ham will be highly motivated entering the match. The Hammers are fighting to avoid relegation with just 27 points in the season. They cannot afford a slip-up with less than two months remaining in the season. West Ham United has shown flashes of improvement in recent weeks but will be up against a formidable team.

Whether European action has distracted the Hammers is a question worth asking but David Moyes’ team has not been at the level of recent seasons, in which they perhaps overperformed. Regardless, West Ham cracks the top 12 in having the best home record with its 6-3-5 record, tallying 18 goals in the London Stadium.

Declan Rice has become one of the best players in the Premier League. The 24-year-old midfielder earned the captain’s armband for the Hammers this season and has two goals and two assists in 27 Premier League games. Because of his play in recent seasons, Rice reportedly will draw interest from Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, and Liverpool in the upcoming summer transfer window. Moreover, Danny Ings leads the team with eight goals, Said Benrahma tops with three dimes, while Jarrod Bowen has put on six goal involvements.

Gianluca Scamacca is an injury concern for David Moyes’ squad. Nayef Aguerd picked up a knock to his hip in the victory and will face a late fitness test ahead of the Newcastle game. Emerson Palmieri will also take tests to see if he is well enough to play. Michail Antonio looks set to miss the game due to a calf strain.

Rice is set to take the midfield along with Lucas Paqueta and Tomas Soucek. Lukasz Fabianski remains the first-choice in the goalkeeping position.

Why Newcastle Can Beat West Ham

Newcastle United is in third place in the league table at the moment and has consistently punched and kicked above their weight this season. The away side stunned Manchester United with a 2-0 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

The Magpies boast the best defense in the Premier League. They have conceded just 19 goals in 27 matches this season, which is the fewest in the league. Manchester City is a distant second with 26 goals allowed. Newcastle’s 13 clean sheets also are the best in the league. In their travels, the Town has just surrendered 10 goals in 13 games, tallying a 5-6-2 record. As a team, Newcastle makes 16.0 tackles, 8.9 interceptions, 17.9 clearances, and 2.4 saves per game.

Allan Saint-Maximin is coming off an excellent match against Manchester United. In Newcastle’s 2-0 win on Sunday, the 26-year-old winger had an assist and was a terror down the left side. For the season, Saint-Maximin has recorded four assists and one goal in league play. Miguel Almiron leads the team with 11 goals. Kieran Trippier continues to make waves as a creative defender with two-way threats, scoring one goal and leading the team with six assists. Callum Wilson has 11 goal contributions for the Geordies.

Newcastle United have thrived under Eddie Howe this season and will look to cement their place in the top four. The Magpies were excellent in the last three games, going unbeaten, and will take plenty of heart from their performance over the weekend. Almiron, Ryan Fraser, and Emil Krafth are absent for Newcastle in this game.

Newcastle will bank on their 4-3-3 lineup. The backline of Trippier, Dan Burn, Fabian Schar, and Sven Botman remain as the starting defensive line alongside Nick Pope at goal. Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy may be joining ASM in front.

Final West Ham-Newcastle Prediction & Pick

Both teams met for a 1-1 draw last February. A low-scoring approach will most likely be the result in this game, but Newcastle’s consistent performance throughout this campaign will prevail over West Ham’s recent improvements.

Final West Ham-Newcastle Prediction & Pick: Newcastle United (+105), Under 2.5 goals (-150)