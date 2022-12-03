Riot Games posted the temporary changelist for VALORANT Patch 5.12, and it includes some substantial nerfs and changes to many Agents as well as some Game System updates.

VALORANT 5.12 PBE Patch Notes

Agent Updates

All of the Ultimates that have “large, site-wide footprints” have had their point costs increased. Some of the abilities are also having their prices adjusted. Most AoE abilities that deal damage over time (most mollies) will now damage enemy utility, the HP of these utilities are being adjusted accordingly.

Of course, this also includes the Chamber changes we talked about before.

Breach

  • Rolling Thunder (X)
    • Ultimate Points increased 7 >>> 8

Chamber

  • Headhunter (Q)
    • Updated Stability Curve
      • Spread increased after 2nd bullet, when spamming. This is explicitly meant to reduce low-precision body-shot spam as an effective combat measure at range.
  • Rendezvous (E)
    • Chamber now places a single anchor that can be teleported to while inside its range
      • Radius increased 7.5m >>> 13m
    • Removed teleport activation height restriction
      • You can teleport to the Anchor while on different verticality so long as you are within its radius.
    • Increased weapon equip time after teleporting 0.4s >>> 0.7s
      • Headhunter is unaffected by this change.
    • Destroying Rendezvous teleport anchor now disables it for the remainder of the round, instead of being placed on a cooldown.
    • Chamber no longer incurs an additional cooldown when recalling his Anchor after teleporting.
    • Health decreased 80 >>> 50
  • Trademark (C)
    • The trap is now range restricted
      • Trademark will disable when Chamber moves out of range, and reactivate once he is inside.
    • Can now be recalled mid-round without line of sight
    • 30s cooldown on recall
    • Destruction remains permanent
    • Initial Arm Time increased 2s >>> 4s
    • Health Increased 1 >>> 20
  • Tour De Force (X)
    • Fire rate decreased by 57.5%
  • Slow
    • This applies to both Trademark and Tour De Force
      • Reduced duration 6s >>> 4s

Cypher

  • Trapwire (C)
    • Health increased 1 >>> 20

Fade

  • Prowler (C)
    • Health decreased 100 >>> 60

Harbor

  • High Tide (E)
    • Duration increased 12s >>> 15s
  • Cascade (C)
    • Duration increased 5s >>> 7s

KAY/0

  • ZERO/POINT (E)
    • Health increased 1 >>> 20
  • NULL/cmd (C)
    • Ultimate points increased 7 >>> 8

Killjoy

  • Lockdown (X)
    • Health increased 150 >>> 200
  • Nanoswarm (C)
    • Health increased 1 >>> 20

Omen

  • Paranoia (Q)
    • Cost decreased 300 >>> 250

Phoenix

  • Blaze (C)
    • Cost decreased 200 >>> 150

Raze

  • Boom Bot (C)
    • Health decreased 100 >>> 60
  • Blast Pack (Q)
    • Health increased 1 >>> 20

Sage

  • Barrier Orb (C)
    • Fortify delay increased 3.0s >>> 3.3s
  • Healing Orb (E)
    • Self heal total amount decreased 60HP >>> 30HP
    • Ally heal total amount increased 60HP>>> 100HP

Sova

  • Recon Bolt (E)
    • Health increased 1 >>> 20

Skye

  • Trailblazer (Q)
    • Cost increased 250 >>> 300
  • Regrowth (C)
    • Cost decreased 200 >>> 150

Viper

  • Viper’s Pit (X)
    • Smoke integrity regen time 5.0 >>> 25.0
    • Max time out of smoke decreased 15.0 >>> 8.0
    • Ultimate points required 7 >>> 8

Yoru

  • Gatecrash (E)
    • Health decreased 100 >>> 60
    • Cost decreased 200 >>> 150

Game System Updates

Assist tails are the “grace period” duration after a debuff has expired where a player will still be awarded an assist for debuffing the killed target.

Additionally, damaging abilities will now damage enemy utility to improve consistency and predictability of the abilities all across the game. The only exceptions to this rule are Skye’s Trailblazer and Cypher’s Trapwire, which will only deal damage to players and not utility.

Assist Tail Tuning

  • Concuss, Nearsight, Detained
    • Assist tail increased 2s >>> 3s
  • Exiting Smokes
    • Assist tail increased 1s >>> 2s
  • Slow
    • Assist tail increased 1s >>> 2s
  • Suppression
    • NEW: Added 3s assist tail

Damage Interaction Updates

Brimstone

  • Incendiary now damages:
    • Killjoy Nanoswarm
    • Killjoy Alarmbot
    • Killjoy Lockdown
    • Cypher Trapwire
    • Raze Blast Pack
    • Sova Recon Bolt
    • Reyna Leer
    • Sage Barrier Orb
    • KAY/0 Knife
    • Chamber Trademark
    • Chamber Rendezvous
    • Fade Prowler
  • Orbital Strike now damages:
    • Chamber Rendezvous

Phoenix

  • Hothands now damages:
    • Cypher Trapwire
    • Killjoy Nanoswarm
    • Killjoy Alarmbot
    • Killjoy Lockdown
    • Raze Blast Pack
    • Reyna Leer
    • Sage Barrier Orb
    • Sova Recon Bolt
    • Fade Prowler
    • KAY/0 Knife
    • Chamber Trademark
    • Chamber Rendezvous
  • Blaze now damages:
    • Cypher Trapwire
    • Killjoy Nanoswarm
    • Killjoy Alarmbot
    • Killjoy Lockdown
    • Raze Blast Pack
    • Reyna Leer
    • Sage Barrier Orb
    • Sova Recon Bolt
    • Fade Prowler
    • KAY/0 Knife
    • Yoru Fakeout
    • Chamber Trademark
    • Chamber Rendezvous

KAY/0

  • FRAG/MENT: KAY/0 now has a voiceover that tells his allies the number of enemies suppressed when the knife hits.
  • ZERO/POINT now damages:
    • Fade Prowler

Killjoy

  • Nanoswarm now damages:
    • Cypher Trapwire
    • Killjoy Nanoswarm
    • Killjoy Alarmbot
    • Killjoy lockdown
    • Raze Blast Pack
    • Reyna Leer
    • Sage Barrier Orb
    • Sova Recon Bolt
    • Chamber Trademark
    • Chamber Rendezvous
    • Fade Prowler
    • KAY/0 Knife

Raze

  • Blast Pack
    • Now damages:
      • Fade Prowler
  • Paint Shells
    • Now damages:
      • Fade Prowler

Sova

  • Shock Bolt
    • Now damages:
      • Fade Prowler
  • Hunters Fury
    • Now damages:
      • Raze Satchel
      • Reyna Leer
      • Fade Prowler
      • Chamber Rendezvous

Viper

  • Snakebite
    • Now damages:
      • Cypher Trapwire
      • Killjoy Nanoswarm
      • Killjoy Alarmbot
      • Killjoy lockdown
      • Raze Blast Pack
      • Reyna Leer
      • Sage Barrier Orb
      • Skye Seekers
      • Sova Recon Bolt
      • Chamber Trademark
      • Chamber Rendezvous
      • Fade Prowler
      • KAY/0 Knife

Damage Multiplier Updates

Damage multipliers are also getting some tuning with the utility damage being added to them. Their non-player damage output is being changed to 50% of base damage so it won’t always one-shot enemy utility.

Some abilities are now also immune from being damaged by ALLIED util.

Breach

  • Aftershock now deals 250% >>> 100% damage to non-players

Brimstone

  • Incendiary now deals 100% >>> 50% damage to non-players

KAY/0

  • Fragment now deals 250% >>> 100% damage to non-players

Killjoy

  • Nanoswarm now deals 100% >>> 50% damage to non-players

Phoenix

  • Hot Hands now deals 100% >>> 50% damage to non-players

Raze

  • Blast Pack now deals 1200% >>> 250% damage to non-players
  • Paint Shells now deals 100% >>> 250% damage to non-players
  • Boom Bot now deals 100% >>> 250% damage to non-players

Viper

  • Snake Bite now deals 100% >>> 50% damage to non-players
Allied Ability Damage Immunity

The following abilities are now immune to allied damage.

Chamber

  • Rendezvous
  • Trademark

Cypher

  • Spycam

Fade

  • Prowler
  • Haunt

KAY/0

  • ZERO/POINT

Killjoy

  • Alarmbot
  • Lockdown

Raze

  • Blastpack
  • Boom Bot

Skye

  • Seekers
  • Trailblazer

Sova

  • Owl Drone
  • Recon Bolt

Yoru

  • Gatecrash
  • Fakeout

Weapon Changes

With the VALORANT 5.12 Patch being mostly Agent-focused, only one gun change is coming in.

Spectre

  • Added a third damage range to the Spectre and updated distances. New distances and body shot damage are:
    • 0-15m, 26 damage.
    • 15m-30m, 22 damage.
    • 30m+, 20 damage.
  • For reference, the old ranges and damages were:
    • 0-20m, 26 damage.
    • 20m+, 22 damage.