By XC Enriquez · 5 min read

Riot Games posted the temporary changelist for VALORANT Patch 5.12, and it includes some substantial nerfs and changes to many Agents as well as some Game System updates.

VALORANT 5.12 PBE Patch Notes

Agent Updates

All of the Ultimates that have “large, site-wide footprints” have had their point costs increased. Some of the abilities are also having their prices adjusted. Most AoE abilities that deal damage over time (most mollies) will now damage enemy utility, the HP of these utilities are being adjusted accordingly.

Of course, this also includes the Chamber changes we talked about before.

Breach

Rolling Thunder (X) Ultimate Points increased 7 >>> 8



Chamber

Headhunter (Q) Updated Stability Curve Spread increased after 2nd bullet, when spamming. This is explicitly meant to reduce low-precision body-shot spam as an effective combat measure at range.

Rendezvous (E) Chamber now places a single anchor that can be teleported to while inside its range Radius increased 7.5m >>> 13m Removed teleport activation height restriction You can teleport to the Anchor while on different verticality so long as you are within its radius. Increased weapon equip time after teleporting 0.4s >>> 0.7s Headhunter is unaffected by this change. Destroying Rendezvous teleport anchor now disables it for the remainder of the round, instead of being placed on a cooldown. Chamber no longer incurs an additional cooldown when recalling his Anchor after teleporting. Health decreased 80 >>> 50

Trademark (C) The trap is now range restricted Trademark will disable when Chamber moves out of range, and reactivate once he is inside. Can now be recalled mid-round without line of sight 30s cooldown on recall Destruction remains permanent Initial Arm Time increased 2s >>> 4s Health Increased 1 >>> 20

Tour De Force (X) Fire rate decreased by 57.5%

Slow This applies to both Trademark and Tour De Force Reduced duration 6s >>> 4s



Cypher

Trapwire (C) Health increased 1 >>> 20



Fade

Prowler (C) Health decreased 100 >>> 60



Harbor

High Tide (E) Duration increased 12s >>> 15s

Cascade (C) Duration increased 5s >>> 7s



KAY/0

ZERO/POINT (E) Health increased 1 >>> 20

NULL/cmd (C) Ultimate points increased 7 >>> 8



Killjoy

Lockdown (X) Health increased 150 >>> 200

Nanoswarm (C) Health increased 1 >>> 20



Omen

Paranoia (Q) Cost decreased 300 >>> 250



Phoenix

Blaze (C) Cost decreased 200 >>> 150



Raze

Boom Bot (C) Health decreased 100 >>> 60

Blast Pack (Q) Health increased 1 >>> 20



Sage

Barrier Orb (C) Fortify delay increased 3.0s >>> 3.3s

Healing Orb (E) Self heal total amount decreased 60HP >>> 30HP Ally heal total amount increased 60HP>>> 100HP



Sova

Recon Bolt (E) Health increased 1 >>> 20



Skye

Trailblazer (Q) Cost increased 250 >>> 300

Regrowth (C) Cost decreased 200 >>> 150



Viper

Viper’s Pit (X) Smoke integrity regen time 5.0 >>> 25.0 Max time out of smoke decreased 15.0 >>> 8.0 Ultimate points required 7 >>> 8



Yoru

Gatecrash (E) Health decreased 100 >>> 60 Cost decreased 200 >>> 150



Game System Updates

Assist tails are the “grace period” duration after a debuff has expired where a player will still be awarded an assist for debuffing the killed target.

Additionally, damaging abilities will now damage enemy utility to improve consistency and predictability of the abilities all across the game. The only exceptions to this rule are Skye’s Trailblazer and Cypher’s Trapwire, which will only deal damage to players and not utility.

Assist Tail Tuning

Concuss, Nearsight, Detained Assist tail increased 2s >>> 3s

Exiting Smokes Assist tail increased 1s >>> 2s

Slow Assist tail increased 1s >>> 2s

Suppression NEW: Added 3s assist tail



Damage Interaction Updates

Brimstone

Incendiary now damages: Killjoy Nanoswarm Killjoy Alarmbot Killjoy Lockdown Cypher Trapwire Raze Blast Pack Sova Recon Bolt Reyna Leer Sage Barrier Orb KAY/0 Knife Chamber Trademark Chamber Rendezvous Fade Prowler

Orbital Strike now damages: Chamber Rendezvous



Phoenix

Hothands now damages: Cypher Trapwire Killjoy Nanoswarm Killjoy Alarmbot Killjoy Lockdown Raze Blast Pack Reyna Leer Sage Barrier Orb Sova Recon Bolt Fade Prowler KAY/0 Knife Chamber Trademark Chamber Rendezvous

Blaze now damages: Cypher Trapwire Killjoy Nanoswarm Killjoy Alarmbot Killjoy Lockdown Raze Blast Pack Reyna Leer Sage Barrier Orb Sova Recon Bolt Fade Prowler KAY/0 Knife Yoru Fakeout Chamber Trademark Chamber Rendezvous



KAY/0

FRAG/MENT: KAY/0 now has a voiceover that tells his allies the number of enemies suppressed when the knife hits.

ZERO/POINT now damages: Fade Prowler



Killjoy

Nanoswarm now damages: Cypher Trapwire Killjoy Nanoswarm Killjoy Alarmbot Killjoy lockdown Raze Blast Pack Reyna Leer Sage Barrier Orb Sova Recon Bolt Chamber Trademark Chamber Rendezvous Fade Prowler KAY/0 Knife



Raze

Blast Pack Now damages: Fade Prowler

Paint Shells Now damages: Fade Prowler



Sova

Shock Bolt Now damages: Fade Prowler

Hunters Fury Now damages: Raze Satchel Reyna Leer Fade Prowler Chamber Rendezvous



Viper

Snakebite Now damages: Cypher Trapwire Killjoy Nanoswarm Killjoy Alarmbot Killjoy lockdown Raze Blast Pack Reyna Leer Sage Barrier Orb Skye Seekers Sova Recon Bolt Chamber Trademark Chamber Rendezvous Fade Prowler KAY/0 Knife



Damage Multiplier Updates

Damage multipliers are also getting some tuning with the utility damage being added to them. Their non-player damage output is being changed to 50% of base damage so it won’t always one-shot enemy utility.

Some abilities are now also immune from being damaged by ALLIED util.

Breach

Aftershock now deals 250% >>> 100% damage to non-players

Brimstone

Incendiary now deals 100% >>> 50% damage to non-players

KAY/0

Fragment now deals 250% >>> 100% damage to non-players

Killjoy

Nanoswarm now deals 100% >>> 50% damage to non-players

Phoenix

Hot Hands now deals 100% >>> 50% damage to non-players

Raze

Blast Pack now deals 1200% >>> 250% damage to non-players

Paint Shells now deals 100% >>> 250% damage to non-players

Boom Bot now deals 100% >>> 250% damage to non-players

Viper

Snake Bite now deals 100% >>> 50% damage to non-players

Allied Ability Damage Immunity

The following abilities are now immune to allied damage.

Chamber

Rendezvous

Trademark

Cypher

Spycam

Fade

Prowler

Haunt

KAY/0

ZERO/POINT

Killjoy

Alarmbot

Lockdown

Raze

Blastpack

Boom Bot

Skye

Seekers

Trailblazer

Sova

Owl Drone

Recon Bolt

Yoru

Gatecrash

Fakeout

Weapon Changes

With the VALORANT 5.12 Patch being mostly Agent-focused, only one gun change is coming in.

Spectre