Riot Games posted the temporary changelist for VALORANT Patch 5.12, and it includes some substantial nerfs and changes to many Agents as well as some Game System updates.
VALORANT 5.12 PBE Patch Notes
Agent Updates
All of the Ultimates that have “large, site-wide footprints” have had their point costs increased. Some of the abilities are also having their prices adjusted. Most AoE abilities that deal damage over time (most mollies) will now damage enemy utility, the HP of these utilities are being adjusted accordingly.
Of course, this also includes the Chamber changes we talked about before.
Breach
- Rolling Thunder (X)
- Ultimate Points increased 7 >>> 8
Chamber
- Headhunter (Q)
- Updated Stability Curve
- Spread increased after 2nd bullet, when spamming. This is explicitly meant to reduce low-precision body-shot spam as an effective combat measure at range.
- Updated Stability Curve
- Rendezvous (E)
- Chamber now places a single anchor that can be teleported to while inside its range
- Radius increased 7.5m >>> 13m
- Removed teleport activation height restriction
- You can teleport to the Anchor while on different verticality so long as you are within its radius.
- Increased weapon equip time after teleporting 0.4s >>> 0.7s
- Headhunter is unaffected by this change.
- Destroying Rendezvous teleport anchor now disables it for the remainder of the round, instead of being placed on a cooldown.
- Chamber no longer incurs an additional cooldown when recalling his Anchor after teleporting.
- Health decreased 80 >>> 50
- Chamber now places a single anchor that can be teleported to while inside its range
- Trademark (C)
- The trap is now range restricted
- Trademark will disable when Chamber moves out of range, and reactivate once he is inside.
- Can now be recalled mid-round without line of sight
- 30s cooldown on recall
- Destruction remains permanent
- Initial Arm Time increased 2s >>> 4s
- Health Increased 1 >>> 20
- The trap is now range restricted
- Tour De Force (X)
- Fire rate decreased by 57.5%
- Slow
- This applies to both Trademark and Tour De Force
- Reduced duration 6s >>> 4s
- This applies to both Trademark and Tour De Force
Cypher
- Trapwire (C)
- Health increased 1 >>> 20
Fade
- Prowler (C)
- Health decreased 100 >>> 60
Harbor
- High Tide (E)
- Duration increased 12s >>> 15s
- Cascade (C)
- Duration increased 5s >>> 7s
KAY/0
- ZERO/POINT (E)
- Health increased 1 >>> 20
- NULL/cmd (C)
- Ultimate points increased 7 >>> 8
Killjoy
- Lockdown (X)
- Health increased 150 >>> 200
- Nanoswarm (C)
- Health increased 1 >>> 20
Omen
- Paranoia (Q)
- Cost decreased 300 >>> 250
Phoenix
- Blaze (C)
- Cost decreased 200 >>> 150
Raze
- Boom Bot (C)
- Health decreased 100 >>> 60
- Blast Pack (Q)
- Health increased 1 >>> 20
Sage
- Barrier Orb (C)
- Fortify delay increased 3.0s >>> 3.3s
- Healing Orb (E)
- Self heal total amount decreased 60HP >>> 30HP
- Ally heal total amount increased 60HP>>> 100HP
Sova
- Recon Bolt (E)
- Health increased 1 >>> 20
Skye
- Trailblazer (Q)
- Cost increased 250 >>> 300
- Regrowth (C)
- Cost decreased 200 >>> 150
Viper
- Viper’s Pit (X)
- Smoke integrity regen time 5.0 >>> 25.0
- Max time out of smoke decreased 15.0 >>> 8.0
- Ultimate points required 7 >>> 8
Yoru
- Gatecrash (E)
- Health decreased 100 >>> 60
- Cost decreased 200 >>> 150
Game System Updates
Assist tails are the “grace period” duration after a debuff has expired where a player will still be awarded an assist for debuffing the killed target.
Additionally, damaging abilities will now damage enemy utility to improve consistency and predictability of the abilities all across the game. The only exceptions to this rule are Skye’s Trailblazer and Cypher’s Trapwire, which will only deal damage to players and not utility.
Assist Tail Tuning
- Concuss, Nearsight, Detained
- Assist tail increased 2s >>> 3s
- Exiting Smokes
- Assist tail increased 1s >>> 2s
- Slow
- Assist tail increased 1s >>> 2s
- Suppression
- NEW: Added 3s assist tail
Damage Interaction Updates
Brimstone
- Incendiary now damages:
- Killjoy Nanoswarm
- Killjoy Alarmbot
- Killjoy Lockdown
- Cypher Trapwire
- Raze Blast Pack
- Sova Recon Bolt
- Reyna Leer
- Sage Barrier Orb
- KAY/0 Knife
- Chamber Trademark
- Chamber Rendezvous
- Fade Prowler
- Orbital Strike now damages:
- Chamber Rendezvous
Phoenix
- Hothands now damages:
- Cypher Trapwire
- Killjoy Nanoswarm
- Killjoy Alarmbot
- Killjoy Lockdown
- Raze Blast Pack
- Reyna Leer
- Sage Barrier Orb
- Sova Recon Bolt
- Fade Prowler
- KAY/0 Knife
- Chamber Trademark
- Chamber Rendezvous
- Blaze now damages:
- Cypher Trapwire
- Killjoy Nanoswarm
- Killjoy Alarmbot
- Killjoy Lockdown
- Raze Blast Pack
- Reyna Leer
- Sage Barrier Orb
- Sova Recon Bolt
- Fade Prowler
- KAY/0 Knife
- Yoru Fakeout
- Chamber Trademark
- Chamber Rendezvous
KAY/0
- FRAG/MENT: KAY/0 now has a voiceover that tells his allies the number of enemies suppressed when the knife hits.
- ZERO/POINT now damages:
- Fade Prowler
Killjoy
- Nanoswarm now damages:
- Cypher Trapwire
- Killjoy Nanoswarm
- Killjoy Alarmbot
- Killjoy lockdown
- Raze Blast Pack
- Reyna Leer
- Sage Barrier Orb
- Sova Recon Bolt
- Chamber Trademark
- Chamber Rendezvous
- Fade Prowler
- KAY/0 Knife
Raze
- Blast Pack
- Now damages:
- Fade Prowler
- Now damages:
- Paint Shells
- Now damages:
- Fade Prowler
- Now damages:
Sova
- Shock Bolt
- Now damages:
- Fade Prowler
- Now damages:
- Hunters Fury
- Now damages:
- Raze Satchel
- Reyna Leer
- Fade Prowler
- Chamber Rendezvous
- Now damages:
Viper
- Snakebite
- Now damages:
- Cypher Trapwire
- Killjoy Nanoswarm
- Killjoy Alarmbot
- Killjoy lockdown
- Raze Blast Pack
- Reyna Leer
- Sage Barrier Orb
- Skye Seekers
- Sova Recon Bolt
- Chamber Trademark
- Chamber Rendezvous
- Fade Prowler
- KAY/0 Knife
- Now damages:
Damage Multiplier Updates
Damage multipliers are also getting some tuning with the utility damage being added to them. Their non-player damage output is being changed to 50% of base damage so it won’t always one-shot enemy utility.
Some abilities are now also immune from being damaged by ALLIED util.
Breach
- Aftershock now deals 250% >>> 100% damage to non-players
Brimstone
- Incendiary now deals 100% >>> 50% damage to non-players
KAY/0
- Fragment now deals 250% >>> 100% damage to non-players
Killjoy
- Nanoswarm now deals 100% >>> 50% damage to non-players
Phoenix
- Hot Hands now deals 100% >>> 50% damage to non-players
Raze
- Blast Pack now deals 1200% >>> 250% damage to non-players
- Paint Shells now deals 100% >>> 250% damage to non-players
- Boom Bot now deals 100% >>> 250% damage to non-players
Viper
- Snake Bite now deals 100% >>> 50% damage to non-players
Allied Ability Damage Immunity
The following abilities are now immune to allied damage.
Chamber
- Rendezvous
- Trademark
Cypher
- Spycam
Fade
- Prowler
- Haunt
KAY/0
- ZERO/POINT
Killjoy
- Alarmbot
- Lockdown
Raze
- Blastpack
- Boom Bot
Skye
- Seekers
- Trailblazer
Sova
- Owl Drone
- Recon Bolt
Yoru
- Gatecrash
- Fakeout
Weapon Changes
With the VALORANT 5.12 Patch being mostly Agent-focused, only one gun change is coming in.
Spectre
- Added a third damage range to the Spectre and updated distances. New distances and body shot damage are:
- 0-15m, 26 damage.
- 15m-30m, 22 damage.
- 30m+, 20 damage.
- For reference, the old ranges and damages were:
- 0-20m, 26 damage.
- 20m+, 22 damage.