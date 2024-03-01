Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known as the Daniels, have a new film coming up. Their last film, Everything Everywhere All at Once, was a huge winner at the Oscars. The follow-up will come out in a couple of years from Universal Pictures.
The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that the Daniels' next film is coming out on June 12, 2026. What the film is about is still unclear. However, Universal dubbed it an “untitled event film,” so expect a big scale.
Everything Everywhere All at Once
It's hard to go bigger than Everything Everywhere All at Once. The film had a multiversal scale that the MCU fails to achieve. It followed a woman, played by Michelle Yeoh, who is being audited by the IRS. While this is happening, she connects with a parallel universe to prevent a collapse of the multiverse.
The film is responsible for putting Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom actor Ke Huy Quan back on the map. He had not acted in a high-profile film in several years. But the film won him his first Oscar, ditto for Yeoh, who took home Best Actress.
It hailed from A24, a studio widely known for their independent films. Yet Everything Everywhere All at Once was a box office hit. To date, the film is the highest-grossing film in the entire studio's history. It made over $143 million worldwide at the box office. Like many A24 films, the film had a small initial release. It opened to just $500,000 domestically. As it expanded, interest grew and it legged out to $77 million domestically (and $66.2 million internationally).
Whatever the Daniels do next will be highly-anticipated thanks to their last film. Universal Pictures is likely hoping for the same kind of success their last film had.