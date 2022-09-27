Everything New in Genshin Impact Version 3.1

Genshin Impact Version 3.1 brings an expansion to Sumeru, new characters, weapons, quests, and more.

Genshin Impact 3.1

Travelers who reach Adventure Rank 5 or above before September 27, 2022 22:00 (UTC) are eligible to claim the Maintenance Compensation of 300 Primogems.

New Area

The Desert area of Sumeru opens up in Version 3.1. This includes the following areas: Hypostyle Desert, Land of Lower Setekh, and Land of Upper Setekh.

The Desert will be located to the south-west of the Apam Woods and stretches westward and southward. There are three Statues of the Seven, as well as a lot of Teleport Waypoints.

It seems there will be a special Miraging effect in the Desert, where some structures will appear and disappear depending on the angle and distance from which they are viewed.

According to some unofficial sources, even with this new Desert area, around one-thirds of Sumeru will still be left inaccessible.

There will also be three new Domains: Garden of Endless Pillars, Red Desert Threshold, and Altar of Mirages. These are all one-time Domains and enhance the immersion and exploration in the middle of the Desert.

New Characters and Banners

Three new characters will be added as playable in Version 3.1.

In the first phase of the patch, the new character “Judicator of Secrets” Cyno (5-star Electro Polearm) will be available through the “Twilight Arbiter” Event Wish during the first half of Genshin Impact 3.1. Alongside him will be the re-run of “Windborne Bard” Venti (5-star Anemo Bow).

Event Wish "Ballad in Goblets" – Boosted Drop Rate for "Windborne Bard" Venti (Anemo)!

Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat! 〓Event Wish Duration〓

The new 4-star character “Golden Vow” Candace (4-star Hydro Polearm) will be featured in both of these banners.

As for weapons, Cyno’s weapon, the Staff of the Scarlet Sands, will be featured alongside Elegy for the End in the Weapon Banner that will be available in this duration.

“Dance of Lotuslight” Nilou (5-star Hydro Sword) makes her entrance with her “Twirling Lotus” banner in the second half of the patch, alongside “Kreideprinz” Albedo (5-star Geo Sword).

Unfortunately, the 4-star characters for this banner have yet to be announced. Nilou’s weapon, the Key of Khaj-Nisut, will most probably be available in the Weapon Banner in the same duration.

New Weapons

Two new 5-star weapons are being added this patch, one for each new 5-star character.

Staff of the Scarlet Sands – 5* Polearm

Base ATK: 44.4 – 541.83 (levels 1-90)

Bonus CRIT Rate%: 9.6% – 44.1% (levels 1-90)

Special Ability: Heat Haze at Horizon’s End

The equipping character gains 52/65/78/91/104% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK. When an Elemental Skill hits opponents, the Dream of the Scarlet Sands effect will be gained for 10s: The equipping character will gain 28/35/42/49/56% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK. Max 3 stacks.

Key of Khaj-Nisut – 5* Polearm

Base ATK: 44.4 – 541.83 (levels 1-90)

Bonus CHP%: 14.4% – 66.15% (levels 1-90)

Special Ability: Sunken Song of the Sands

HP increased by 20%. When an Elemental Skill hits opponents, you gain the Grand Hymn effect for 20s. This effect increases the equipping character’s Elemental Mastery by 0.12/0.15/0.18/0.21/0.24% of their Max HP. This effect can trigger once every 0.3s. Max 3 stacks. When this effect gains 3 stacks, or when the third stack’s duration is refreshed, the Elemental Mastery of all nearby party members will be increased by 0.2/0.25/0.3/0.35/0.4% of the equipping character’s max HP for 20s.

There are four new 4-star weapons, which you can read about here. The 4-star Polearm “Missive Windspear” and its Refinement Materials can be obtained from an event.

Story Quests

Genshin Impact Version 3.1 continues the Sumeru Archon Quest with Chapter III: Act III “Dreams, Emptiness, Deception” and Chapter III: Act IV “King Deshret and the Three Magi.” Both of these will become permanently available after the Version 3.1 update.

This aside, we can get to know our new cast with two new Story Quests. Cyno’s “Lupus Aureus Chapter: Act I – Sands of Solitude” and Nilou’s “Lotos Somno Chapter: Act I – To the Wise” will be added.

New Enemies

As announced in the previous Genshin Impact 3.1 Special Event Livestream, there will be two new field bosses added, both of which are located in the new Desert area. Aside from these, new mobs such as the Primal Constructs, new Eremites, and new Fungi will also be added.

Aeonblight Drake

“Perpetual Motion GL-Faf” Aeonblight Drake is a field boss.

The Aeonblight Drake drops the Shivada Jade and Varunada Lazurite (Cryo and Hydro, respectively) Character Ascension Items, as well as the Character Ascension Item “Perpetual Caliber,” which Nilou needs.

Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network

The name is a mouthful, but this field boss is also known by another name: “Tomb Guard of the Desert King” Semi-Perpetual Control Matrix.

The Semi-Perpetual Control Matrix drops the Agnidus Agate and Vayuda Turquoise (Pyro and Anemo) Character Ascension Material, as well as the “Light Guiding Tetrahedron” that is necessary to ascend Candace.

New Events

There are four events in Version 3.1.

Of Ballads and Brews – As the season harvest arrives, the Mondstadt’s Adventurers’ Guild has received a great number of requests from the citizenry. You and Paimon have also arrived back in the city in response to Katheryne’s call for aid…

Star-Seeker’s Sojourn – The first step to any great adventure is stepping outdoors. This glorious world is about to unfold before your eyes! So come then, where shall we go next?

Wind Chaser – You meet an adventurer named Honglang out in the wilds. He seems to be attempting to explore a strange Domain…

Hyakunin Ikki – It is said that a free-for-all fighting tournament is held in an unknown guild hall in Inazuma, and that mortals and monsters alike who enjoy combat can take part in it. This tournament is known as Hyakunin Ikki. Form tag teams of two characters and elegantly show off your prowess as a warrior. Get ready to turn the heat up!

Aside from these events, there are other rewards and events that celebrate the game’s 2nd anniversary.

Optimizations

Enemies

Reduces the DMG inflicted by the Frostbite attack cast by the boss “Cryo Regisvine” when it hits a character in succession after recovering from paralysis.

Adjusts the calculation method of enemy skill damage (some enemies will see a slight decrease in damage from specific skills, other enemies’ skill damage remains unchanged).

Optimizes the effect of some sand scattering special effects of “The Eremites.”

System

Whenever switching between the first and second half in each chamber of the Spiral Abyss, constructs created by enemies and characters in the first half will be cleared (remaining Elemental Orbs, Elemental Particles, and Crystals produced by the Crystallization Reaction will not be cleared).

Adjusts and optimizes the sorting rules of some items in the Inventory.

Reduces the placement restrictions of some Furnishings in the Serenitea Pot.

After the Genshin Impact Version 3.1 update, each top-up level of Genesis Crystals in the Crystal Top-Up page will be reset to provide a double bonus for the first top-up. After the reset, each top-up level will be reset to provide a double bonus upon your first top-up. Top-up bonuses that have not been used before the reset will not be accumulated. After resetting, it will not be possible to obtain two double bonuses for each top-up level.

The camera function in the Paimon Menu can no longer be used when characters are under attack and in some skill states (The Kamera is not affected).

Optimizes the performance of the Dendro icon’s dynamic effect when wishing for a Dendro character.

Adjusts the refreshment frequency of Viparyas. After the adjustment, it is the same as Crystal Ores’ refreshment frequency.

Other Changes

Made minor adjustments to the positions of NPCs Halva and Shahbandar.

Adjusts the special effects display of Truesense Pulse.

Adjusts the speed at which footprints disappear in the desert.

The title “Story Quests/Hangout Events” of the Character Hangout Event Page has been changed to “Hangout Event.”

Adjusted the ore types at certain locations in the Sumeru area: some Magical Crystal Ore will be adjusted to Crystal Ore.

Adjusts the collision size of some parts of the scenery.

Adjusts the special effects display of the Ruin Drake’s weaknesses when it is paralyzed and not absorbing energy.

All of this information were officially released, unless otherwise stated. Details were primarily taken from the official Update Maintenance Preview.

