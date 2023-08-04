It was a mini-reunion on the Universal Studios picket line today for two fan-favorite stars of the hit Ryan Murphy Fox show Glee, Josh Sussman and Patrick Gallagher. Sussman, who played school gossip reporter Jacob Ben Israel on the show, and Patrick Gallagher, who played Coach Ken Tanaka, spotted each other in the throngs of picketers at Universal Studios on Friday and stopped to talk with ClutchPoints about what brought them out to the picket lines.

“Well we're here with our union folks trying to get a fair deal, that's all we want is a fair deal,” said Gallagher, who's also starred in the Night at the Museum movies. “How about some residuals for streaming? How about paying the writers properly? That's all we want.”

“And not being replaced by AI,” added Sussman, also familiar from playing Hugh Normous in Wizards of Waverly Place.

Gallagher, who also starred in Captain Marvel, threw in a nod to Marvel fans by adding, “We're here for the duration. As Captain America says, we can do this all day.”

As for what it means to be striking in solidarity with WGA writers, Gallagher said “Without writers, we have nothing to do.”

Sussman concurred, adding, “That's true, it all starts with the writers. And it's really despicable what the studios are doing and what they're wanting to do.”

When asked about what today's meeting between the WGA and AMPTP brass could mean for the writers, Sussman and Gallagher were cautiously optimistic. “Hopefully they get a good deal,” said Gallagher. “You know, we'll see.” Sussman added, “Fingers crossed.”

For those hoping to see some of their fan-favorite actors like Josh Sussman and Patrick Gallagher back on screen sometime soon, it's fingers crossed indeed.

NOTE: Josh Silverstein is a proud member of the WGA, West.