ClutchPoints spoke to Bianca Belair and Montez Ford at the junket for Love & WWE ahead of the company's Royal Rumble PLE. The married duo discussed the challenges of filming a reality series, a funny deleted scene, and who they would've liked to face at WrestleMania 40 should they have won the Royal Rumble on Saturday.

Note: This interview was conducted before the Royal Rumble event.

ClutchPoints: This first question goes out to both of you, but I'll start with you Montez. I'm super excited for the Royal Rumble this Saturday, I'm gonna be there, and both of you guys always have unique outfits. I'm just curious if you could tease a little bit about what fans can expect for your fits this weekend.

Montez Ford: Fits for this weekend gear-wise, I would say “clean as a bean.” You can like say that for [your] tagline when it comes to actual gear.

For actual fits, if it match, it stays intact. So I think we'll definitely match [and] I'll pull off something big. It's the beginning of the year, so you know you've got to start off with a bang.

Bianca Belair: For me, gear-wise, I really haven't started making my gear. It'll get done — I have a piece of it in my purse right now that I kind of work on every now and then, but hopefully it gets finished by the Rumble. I think it's all going to come together.

And like he said, matching is a love language for us, [so] we're always going to match somehow.

CP: You guys are both used to being on TV a lot, so you're always around cameras, but I'm curious, what was the hardest thing to adjust to when filming a reality series?

BB: Just having the raw emotion. You know, it was the road to WrestleMania, which is the most busy and stressful time of the year, so just [having] those raw emotions getting captured on camera that we usually deal with behind the scenes, just trying to be vulnerable and know that the whole world is gonna [see it] and have an opinion on it, yeah, that was [the biggest challenge for] me.

MF: I feel the same way. Not only [capturing the] raw emotions, but just getting used to the cameras just constantly being there.

You know, we get finished doing the WWE [events], and on your off time or your liberty time, that's when you relax and have your leisure, but just constantly just having the cameras there — which is not [anything] unusual — you may not be able to do the things that you normally do on camera when the cameras are around. [raises an eyebrow]

BB: [laughs]

I mean, it's just different. We're used to when the cameras come on, being in the ring and turning into big characters and big energies. And now, you have these cameras in your home where you're not being performative. It's just different.

MF: In my game room?!

CP: I know that the WWE has done a lot of reality series, I think this is the EST of them all, but did you guys ever talk to any other superstars like The Miz or anybody else who's done one of these before?

BB: Yeah, we talked to a couple of the girls that did Total Divas. We talked to Miz and Maryse, especially with them being a married couple that has had a successful reality series and still have a successful, amazing marriage. So we definitely wanted to talk to them cause, you know, [we're a] married couple, [we're] doing reality TV, but we have an amazing example to go to.

They gave us a lot of tips and pointers [on] just being you and real. That's what people will relate to, [so] don't try to be anything other than yourself. But there's not a wrong way of doing it. The whole point is to show people who you are inside and outside [of] the ring and bring more eyes to WWE of people who might not be wrestling fans, but showing them what it means to be a WWE superstar and what it takes and what it takes doing it [while] being husband and wife, too.

CP: Were there any moments that you know were filmed and wish made it into the final product?

MF: So my wife still has her car from high school. She still has her Ford Mustang all the way from high school [chuckles], and she was trying to take it out for a drive one day. It did not make it.

BB: [smiles] It broke down!

MF: It made it like walking and running distance from the house and I thought it was a really cool scene. But I think because of the theme of the show [it was cut and] maybe it'll show up somewhere in the future.

But I'd say besides that, everything else was fine. But to me, that was very fun because she's been holding onto this car since like the Arctic ages.

BB: Same answer for me. He's been telling me to get rid of it [the car, but] like, no, it still works. And then I try to [drive it] and then it breaks down on me.

CP: Assuming you guys win the Royal Rumble, you have to pick one to face at WrestleMania. For Montez, of course you'd have Roman Reigns or Seth “Freakin” Rollins, and Bianca, you would have Iyo Sky or Rhea Ripley. Who would you guys choose?

Note: Bianca Belair entered the Women's Royal Rumble match as the tenth entrant. She lasted over 45 minutes before being eliminated by the eventual winner, Bayley. Montez Ford, on the other hand, didn't in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Instead, he and Angelo Dawkins came to the aid of Bobby Lashley as they brawled with the Authors of Pain and Karrion Kross.

BB: You go first with that.

MF: I would definitely say Roman, 100%. He calls himself the Head of the Table and he truly is. He's had, in my opinion, the greatest reign in modern era history. And the way you make a name for yourself is you go for the top dog.

He's called himself the Big Dog. This is his yard. And that's the person I feel like that's who you should go for.

BB: Mine is so hard because I have history with Iyo and I can close that chapter finally because I've been feuding with Damage CTRL for years. But you also have Rhea — we're on the cover of the [WWE 2K24] video game together.

We're on opposite sides of the mountaintop and we're meeting there already, so why not meet at WrestleMania, too?

Love & WWE: Bianca & Motnez will premiere on February 2 on Hulu.