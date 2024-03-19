The White Lotus may be an anthology series, but we've seen returning characters. Jennifer Coolidge (and Jon Gries to a lesser extent) was the connective tissue between the first two seasons. Lukas Gage, who played Dillon in the first season, would like to return and think it'd be a natural fit.
Speaking to ClutchPoints about his new Prime Video film Road House, Gage discussed the role he would like to revisit. When asked if there was a character he'd like to revisit in a spin-off or sequel, he almost immediately responded with Dillon.
“I mean, I think Dillon from The White Lotus,” Gage said. “You could throw him in there and be like, Oh, yeah, of course he works here, too.”
He then seemingly compared Dillon to his Road House character, Billy. “I'm sure they both surf in between their lunch breaks and go back to work and continue serving and [are] just chill, laid-back guys that want to get through their shift and get back to their life,” he explained.
Lukas Gage is a young actor most associated with his roles in Fago, You, and Euphoria. He has also starred in How to Blow Up a Pipeline, Tagged, and now Road House. Coming up, Gage will star in the forthcoming sequel to Smile. The first film was a hit, grossing over $200 million at the box office in 2022.
Lukas Gage in The White Lotus
In The White Lotus Season 1, Gage played Dillon, a young staffer at the resort. He has a close relationship with the Maui resort's manager, Armond (Murray Bartlett)). He is a recovering drug addict who gets Dillon involved once he begins taking drugs he finds in the bag of Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) and Paula (Brittany O'Grady).
Spoiler alert: Armond dies after sneaking into Shane's (Jake Lacy) suite. However, we don't learn what happens to Dillon. It's possible he continued working at the resort, making him a prime candidate to show up at another location in a future season of The White Lotus.