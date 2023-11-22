LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama headline a list of NBA stars set to lead their national teams at the 2024 Olympics.

After the conclusion of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, eight of the 12 berths for the 2024 Olympics have now been taken, with the last four to be decided at qualifying tournaments. But for the eight teams that have punched their respective tickets to Paris, the job is far from over, especially with an Olympic medal for their countries at stake.

While a lot of NBA stars decided to sit out the 2023 FIBA World Cup, it seems the stars come out to play with the chance to win Olympic gold. For this piece, let's talk about the eight NBA players poised to lead their national teams at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Japan – Rui Hachimura

As one of the hosts of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Japan had a historic campaign. Despite missing the services of Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, the Akatsuki Five helped the nation clinch the lone spot for Asian teams at the 2024 Olympics by being the best placed Asian team, pulling off comeback victories over Finland, Cape Verde and Venezuela.

But at the Olympics, it's safe to say that Japan should welcome the return of Hachimura to the national team, as he forms a combustible duo with Phoenix Suns forward Yuta Watanabe. With the addition of Hachimura, Japan should be in a better position to improve their showing at the Olympic stage, after going winless when they hosted the event last time around.

Australia – Jock Landale

Fresh from winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the Boomers decided to rebuild. With plenty of young players spearheaded by Oklahoma City Thunder playmaker Josh Giddey, the inexperienced showed for Australia, as they were booted out by Luka Doncic and Slovenia in the second round. However, Australia should get more help at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

While Ben Simmons is a huge name, it doesn't seem like the Brooklyn Nets guard is interested in his home country's basketball matters after consistently turning down the offer to represent Australia on the international stage. However, the Boomers should get some help at the frontcourt with the return of Jock Landale.

The Houston Rockets center suffered an ankle injury during the Boomers' World Cup preparations, forcing him to sit out. But with his impending return, the Boomers should have a reliable starting center who can anchor the paint.

South Sudan – Bol Bol

South Sudan is one of the biggest surprises at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Despite going winless in the first round, South Sudan bounced back by taking victories over host Philippines and Angola to become the best-placed African nation. As a result, South Sudan clinched the lone Olympic spot for African teams.

While South Sudan had a remarkable showing with several young talent led by former NBA player Wenyen Gabriel and Chicago Bulls guard Carlik Jones, the addition of Suns prospect Bol Bol should help South Sudan have another memorable showing, this time at the Olympic stage. Bol Bol's size and versatility gives the South Sudanese another weapon on both ends of the floor.

Canada – Jamal Murray

Fresh from winning a NBA championship, Jamal Murray was determined to join Canada at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. But with Canada's coaches opting to rest the injury riddled scorer, it's safe to say that Canada went on to put up a historic campaign. Canada finished with the bronze medal, highlighted by a dramatic victory over Team USA.

While already having Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dillon Brooks in the fold should keep Canada competitive, having Murray in Paris should further elevate their play. Murray gives Canada another offensive weapon, taking the pressure off SGA to carry the offensive load.

Serbia – Nikola Jokic

Despite missing the services of reigning NBA champion and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, Serbia had a tremendous run at the recent FIBA World Cup. They went undefeated until the championship round, where they fell to Dennis Schroder and the Germans 83-77. While Jokic decided to sit out of the World Cup, this magical run should inspire the NBA champ to return to the national team.

Jokic's playmaking and all-around dominance should fit well with Serbia's disciplined system. Furthermore, Jokic is no stranger to representing Serbia internationally. All that's left for the him is an Olympic medal to add to his already decorated basketball career.

Germany – Maxi Kleber

Germany shocked the world with a gold medal run at this year's FIBA World Cup. Given that they are on top of the world, it's safe to say that the team should be favorites to have another podium finish at the 2024 Olympics. However, if there's a player that should consider adding, it would be Dallas Mavericks big man Maxi Kleber.

Kleber missed the 2023 FIBA World Cup after Schroder publicly criticized him for missing 2022 Eurobasket. Since then, Schroder has apologized for his statements. With the Germans looking to succeed in the Olympics, integrating a NBA-caliber player like Kleber into an already well-oiled German team is something to consider.

France – Victor Wembanyama

France had a terrible FIBA World Cup campaign this year after coming off a bronze medal in the 2019 edition and an Olympic silver finish at the Tokyo Olympics. Les Bleus were knocked out as early as the first round after suffering an upset against Latvia and a blowout against Canada. However, France should get a heavy reinforcement in Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs' rookie sensation and No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Wembanyama has already confirmed his intention to play for France, who will host the 2024 Olympics in Paris. With the Spurs big man suiting up for the home crowd next summer, Wembanyama should be a force to be reckoned with. His combination of size and skills will be especially dangerous as a compliment to Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year who's back in the running for the award this season.

USA – LeBron James

Team USA suffered another disappointing campaign, failing to recapture World Cup gold once again after their seventh-place finish at the 2019 edition. With the rest of the world closing the gap against the Americans, it looks like USA will be leaning on its stars once again to keep their Olympic gold medal streak alive. This time around, it seems like the GOAT himself LeBron James has answered the call.

James should give Team USA all the experience and leadership it needs. Furthermore, his presence is already luring fellow elite NBA stars to form another Redeem Team that should help the American s re-establish their world basketball dominance.