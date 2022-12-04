By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Atlanta Falcons suffered another disappointing defeat in Week 13, failing to take down rookie QB Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now 5-8 on the year, head coach Arthur Smith isn’t ruling out anything when it comes to the offense. After the Week 13 loss, Smith left the door open to a potential quarterback change that would send Marcus Mariota to the bench. Via Maria Martin, Smith said that the Falcons are going to “evaluate everything” with the bye week looming.

“Every job is open. We will evaluate everything,” said Smith. “I understand the questions but we have a lot to assess and the bye is coming at a good time for us.”

Mariota completed 13-of-24 pass attempts for 167 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the loss vs. Pittsburgh. It wasn’t enough to pick up a win, and the Falcons managed just 16 points in the game. It’s the fourth time in five games the Falcons have been held to 17 or fewer points in a game, as the offense has struggled under Mariota.

With a bye looming in Week 14, the Falcons could explore whether it’s time to give Desmond Ridder a chance in the offense. Ridder has been listed as Mariota’s backup throughout the season, ahead of third-stringer and tight-end-hybrid Feleipe Franks. Ridder, who was the Falcons’ third-round pick in 2022 (74th overall) has not featured in a single game this season.

With Mariota struggling, the Falcons could look to the younger quarterback to see what he has to offer as the season winds down. The playoffs, while not entirely out of reach, are a longshot for the Falcons, and as Smith said, the team will have some big decisions to make during the bye week.