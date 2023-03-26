DeAndre Hopkins has been a standout player throughout his career. He often ranks among the league’s best regardless of the quality of quarterback performance. He is now on his second team, but it seems apparent that he will be transferred to his third team sooner rather than later. Here we’ll look at the perfect trade that the Falcons must offer the Cardinals for Hopkins.

The Cardinals have been reportedly exploring options to trade DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. It’s also been reported that the Atlanta Falcons are one of the few teams showing genuine interest in acquiring the South Carolina native. Based on the latest information, it seems like this could be a very easy decision for the Falcons’ management to make.

Earlier reports about the potential trade of Hopkins indicated that the Cardinals were seeking a second-round draft pick plus additional assets for the star wide receiver. However, new reports suggest that the Cardinals are unlikely to receive even that. In fact, we believe the Cardinals will get considerably less, which presents a prime opportunity for the Falcons to make a move.

Let’s look at the perfect trade that the Falcons can offer the Cardinals for Hopkins.

Multiple draft picks for DeAndre Hopkins

Several teams have emerged as potential suitors for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Right now, he is currently the biggest name left in the dwindling wide receiver trade market. Among the interested parties are the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, and of course, the Falcons.

The Patriots are in need of a top-tier receiver, particularly after Jakobi Meyers left for the Las Vegas Raiders. Yes, that’s despite already acquiring JuJu Smith-Schuster. On the other hand, the Ravens have struggled to find a consistent go-to receiver for quarterback Lamar Jackson. For sure, adding Hopkins could provide the team with a much-needed offensive weapon.

While these teams are expected to pursue Hopkins, the Falcons are also reportedly very interested in the star wide receiver. Combining Hopkins with Drake London and Kyle Pitts could provide a major boost to the Falcons’ offense. Remember that despite being 30 years old, Hopkins has shown that he can still be productive. He racked up 717 receiving yards and three touchdowns in just nine games last season after returning from a suspension. If we’re being completely honest, a change of scenery may be beneficial for both Hopkins and the Cardinals.

It also feels like the longer the Cardinals wait to pull the trigger on a deal, the less they’ll get back for Hopkins. Again, remember that the Cardinals will likely not get the initial return they were hoping for in exchange for the veteran pass-catcher. The Cardinals were reportedly seeking a second-round draft pick plus additional assets. That’s just not going to happen anymore. Now, yes, Hopkins might yet fetch more than what the Houston Texans received for Brandin Cooks. Recall that Cooks was traded for a fifth-rounder and a sixth-rounder in future drafts. Still, we just do not see the Cardinals getting the haul they were initially hoping for.

This is largely due to Hopkins’ recent injury history. Don’t forget that he has missed a total of 17 games over the past two seasons. Of course, when healthy, Hopkins is a game-changing talent and would be a valuable addition to any team’s offense. One can argue that the Falcons already have playmakers like second-year receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. That’s true, but the team could surely still benefit from adding Hopkins to their roster. It would absolutely give their offense a major boost. In addition, it would also give head coach Arthur Smith a clearer picture of what quarterback Desmond Ridder can actually do as their QB1.

It’s realistic for the Atlanta Falcons to acquire DeAndre Hopkins by offering a third or fourth-round pick this year. And then the team can also add a fourth or fifth-round pick next year. If this trade is successful, Hopkins would be a valuable addition for general manager Terry Fontenot. It would definitely help fill one of the team’s remaining roster holes.

Hopkins would bring an established presence to the Falcons’ offense. He would brilliantly complement and mentor London, Pitts, and running backs Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson. Furthermore, Hopkins’ cap impact for the next two years isn’t too bad. In fact, he averages out to $17.2 million per year. That is actually reasonable for a team like the Falcons. In summary, the price and compensation for acquiring Hopkins seem reasonable. If they manage to add him, that would be the cherry on top of the Falcons’ successful offseason.