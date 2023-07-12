If Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder proves to be the real deal, the team might become the favorites in the NFC South. Entering his first year as the Falcons' full-time starter, Desmond Ridder is receiving plenty of praise from within the organization. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is among those who have indicated that the quarterback is ready to meet expectations.

Jarrett is part of a Falcons' defense that made some key additions in 2023 NFL free agency. Atlanta's star appears to be impressed with what he's seen from Ridder ahead of training camp.

“One word to describe him, I'd say confident,” Jarrett said of Ridder on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Confident because it seems like the noise around him hasn't affected him. Just the negative energy that the people given towards the decision that the team has made to go with him. He's so confident of the things that he's gonna be able to do and we confident in him the things that we know he can achieve 'cause he showed the work day in and day out. That's how you want your quarterback, your leader to be, unscathed and just the guy who's just locked in. I think confident is gonna be a great word 'cause he's gonna have the swagger and the talent and everything to match, so I'd definitely say he's confident.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ridder went 2-2 in four starts as a rookie last season. He completed 63.5% of his passes for 708 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Jarrett was part of a unit that ranked 27th in total defense last season. The Falcons were in the middle of the pack in points scored. Atlanta went 7-9 and finished a game out of first place.

With Tom Brady now retired, Jarrett and Atlanta seem confident that they can supplant the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the division champions.