The Atlanta Falcons have had a solid start to the 2024 NFL season. Atlanta is 3-2 heading into Week 6 and is tied for first place in the NFC South. The Falcons have a chance to get another divisional win this weekend against the Panthers. Falcons fans everywhere caught a stray from one Weather Channel reporting who was on the scene covering Hurricane Milton.

Hurricane Milton smashed into Florida's west coast on Wednesday night, making landfall very close to Tampa Bay. One reporter on the ground made a handful of football-related analogies about the storm system. The last of which included a painful reminder for Falcons fans.

“Mike we definitely enjoyed the little halftime show that Mother Nature gave us inside Milton,” the reporter said. “But now, we've got the second half. I've got to remind everyone while might be in the eye right now there's a lot more to come.”

The reporter then twisted the knife by reminding Falcons fans about 28-3. “I think back to the Atlanta Falcons. First half Super Bowl winners,” the reporter continued. “We know what happened to the second half when the Patriots came back to life. So do not sleep on the second half of Milton. We are definitely concerned now with the [second-half] surge which continues to rise up.”

This reporter seemed to have no ill intentions with using the Falcons Super Bowl analogy. It is possible he was simply looking for a relatable example for explaining the eye of the hurricane. That said, it does come off a bit different from someone in the Tampa Bay area, where the division rival Buccaneers reside.

Stats show improbability of all 3 Falcons wins so far this season

All three of Atlanta's wins through five weeks have one common thread. These games all featured a comeback during the final minutes of regulation.

The win probabilities for each of those three games is breathtaking. In the final two minutes of each game, these were Atlanta's win probabilities, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.

2.4% against the Philadelphia Eagles

14.5% against the New Orleans Saints

7.0% against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This can be either a good or bad thing depending on how you look at it. For starters, a win is a win — there are no fraudulent victories happening here. However, it is not a great sign if your team is only able to barely win each week. Obviously this is better than suffering close losses, but Falcons fans would certainly be happier with some comfortable victories.

The Falcons will try to break this streak by claiming a comfortable win on Sunday against the Panthers.