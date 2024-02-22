How will Robinson fare in his second season?

The Atlanta Falcons played down to expectations last season, finishing with a 7-10 record for the third consecutive year. Part of their losing season had to do with their inconsistencies on offense and their underutilization of certain players, including running back Bijan Robinson.

The Falcons selected Robinson with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 draft and many expected him to be a workhorse back from the jump. Robinson topped 15 carries in only four games and had less than 12 in eight games. He did appear in all 17 games and averaged 16 total touches per game.

He likely wanted more though and he expects to get that in year two with the Falcons under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

“I want 2,000 yards rushing,” Robinson said, via Daniel Flick of SI.com. “I know those are big expectations, what we can do as an offense, with all the weapons, our O-line, with Zac being at the helm, it can be something special. I think it’s going to be one of those special seasons that Atlanta’s been waiting for us and all of us as players have been waiting for. So, let’s get it.”

The Falcons have plenty of talent on the offensive side of the ball. Besides Robinson, tight end Kyle Pitts has been awaiting his breakout and wide receiver Drake London is still searching for his first 1,000-yard season.

It's unknown who will be under center for the Falcons in 2024, but Atlanta has no shortage of options. They are rumored to be in on Justin Fields, and could Russell Wilson be a possibility?

It will be interesting to see who is taking snaps for the Falcons next season. There is a good chance Atlanta relies heavily on Bijan Robinson. It seems to be exactly what he wants.