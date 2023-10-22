The Atlanta Falcons entered halftime of their Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tied at 10. But throughout the first half, the Falcons seemed to forget they had Bijan Robinson on their roster.

Robinson didn't receive a single rushing attempt in the first half. Instead the Falcons have relied on Tyler Allgeier who has seven carries and Cordarelle Patterson who has two. But as for why Atlanta decided to switch up their running strategy, no one seems to know why.

Head coach Arthur Smith mentioned earlier in the week that the Falcons had to, ‘be careful,' with their usage of Robinson, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. However, that still doesn't explain his lack of touches. Falcons team reporter Tori McElhaney simply had no answers for why Robinson was held out of the game through the first half.

Heading into the halftime break, Smith stated that Robinson, “is just not feeling great,” to Fox Sports' Kristina Pink.

Coming into Week 7, Bijan Robinson had the looks of the explosive running back Atlanta was hoping for. While he hasn't yet scored a rushing touchdown, Robinson has gained 401 yards through his first 80 NFL rushes. The running back has added 189 yards and two scores in the pass game.

The Falcons invested heavily into Robinson, using the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on him. Atlanta did have a 1,000-yard rusher on the roster in Allgeier, but Robinson was still expected to fill a massive role as a rookie. And to this point, it seemed like he was on pace for that role.

Arthur Smith will have plenty of questions to answer after the game, regardless of outcome. What exactly he means by saying Robinson, ‘isn't feeling so great,' will be the first one.