The Atlanta Falcons began this season with a bang. They won their first two games and looked like they could be the team to capitalize on a weak NFC South division. But they've gone 1-3 in their last four games since that 2-0 start, and a reason why is quarterback Desmond Ridder. Ridder's play has been inconsistent at best. Ridder has completed 62.7% of his passes since Week 3 and has thrown more interceptions (5) than touchdowns (4). Ridder currently ranks 29th in the league in quarterback EPA plus CPOE (completion percentage over expectation), exceeding only Joe Burrow (who has played through injury for most of this season), Zach Wilson, Mac Jones, and Kenny Pickett. Not great.

The Falcons have a plethora of weapons, but those weapons like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts aren't flourishing as they could with a more polished quarterback. Trading for one in the middle of the season isn't the easiest task to accomplish in the NFL. But the way a couple of teams' seasons are going, it could be plausible and possible they elect to hit the eject button and go tank mode for Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. The Atlanta Falcons should be willing to call those teams and see if they'd be willing to trade their quarterbacks. Who could they be?

Trading for Ryan Tannehill got a little more complicated with him suffering a high ankle sprain in Tennessee's loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week in London. Tannehill hasn't had the best season of his career; he's completed 62% of his passes for the season and has only two touchdown passes to six interceptions. That's not great either. But context is important.

The Titans' offensive line is one of the worst in the NFL at the moment. They do rank 16th in ESPN's pass block win rate metric but have allowed the fourth most sacks on the season; only the Washington Commanders, New York Giants, and Chicago Bears have allowed more. Treylon Burks has been hurt for most of this season too, meaning the only real consistent weapons Tannehill has had at his disposal this season have been DeAndre Hopkins, sophomore tight end Chig Okonkwo, and rookie running back Tyjae Spears.

And yet, the Titans still rank 12th in the NFL in EPA/play and Tannehill ranks 22nd in the league in EPA plus CPOE composite score among quarterbacks. Tannehill hasn't been the problem in Tennessee, where things could be getting worse before they get better. The Titans are 2-4 on the year and could look to sell at the trade deadline. Derrick Henry is in the last year of his contract and rumors have begun to swirl regarding a potential trade with Henry elsewhere.

Tannehill is also in the final year of his contract and has played with Arthur Smith when he was the Tennessee offensive coordinator before becoming the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Tannehill's best years of his career were with Smith dialing up plays. A reunion would make plenty of sense for all parties involved.

Like Ryan Tannehill, Kirk Cousins is entering the final year of his contract. Unlike Tannehill, Cousins has a no-trade clause and is reportedly unlikely to waive it to land with a new team. So the Vikings trading Kirk Cousins seems unlikely, but the Falcons should still try to get him. He ranks 13th in the NFL in EPA plus CPOE composite score this season among quarterbacks. The Vikings are also 2-4 and are going to be down Justin Jefferson for at least three more weeks.

The odds of the Vikings competing this season are slim. They're three games behind the Detroit Lions in the NFC North. The Falcons are tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints in the win column in the NFC South. The Falcons don't have a proven long-term solution at quarterback, so they could/should reasonably give Cousins a hefty extension. He'd have great weapons to work with. He could compete right away. This would be a good spot for Cousins if he wanted to move on from the Vikings.