Sports media personality Skip Bayless is a big fan of the Atlanta Falcons' decision to hire Raheem Morris as their next coach.

On Thursday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons sent shockwaves throughout the NFL landscape when it was announced that they would be hiring Raheem Morris to become their new head coach, as reported by NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Morris had served as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams over the last few years following his previous tenure with the Falcons under head coach Dan Quinn.

One person who seems ecstatic about the hiring is none other than FS1 sports media personality Skip Bayless, who took to X to outline why he thinks the hire is a good move for Atlanta–with one major caveat.

“Good for the Falcons hiring Raheem Morris over Bill Belichick – who also failed in his first stint as a head coach,” wrote Bayless. “At least Raheem had one big year at Tampa Bay, going 10-6 in 2010. He has always deserved another shot. He will succeed … if the Falcons can find a QB.”

The “if” at the end of Bayless' remarks is indeed quite the “if.” Quarterback play, or more accurately, a lack thereof, defined the Falcons' struggles throughout the entirety of the 2023 campaign despite their resurgence on defense and investment in several offensive skill position threats. Atlanta is widely expected to take a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft, or to pursue one via trade or free agency this offseason.

While Raheem Morris may not have been the biggest name on the market, he has proven himself successful at every stop thus far in his coaching career.