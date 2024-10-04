The Atlanta Falcons are definitely glad that they have Kirk Cousins as their QB. Atlanta took on Tampa Bay in a crucial NFC South clash on Thursday Night Football. Cousins had a monster performance, throwing for over 500 yards and securing a 36-30 victory that puts the Falcons atop the NFC South.

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins pulled out his famous ‘you like that?' celebration after the game. Cousins said the line while walking off the field on Thursday night and pointing at one of the cameras situated by the locker room tunnel. The home crowd was still going crazy after the Falcons victory, so you can hardly hear Cousins saying the line in the video. However, it is clear what he is doing based on reading his lips and the context of the situation.

Cousins first coined his ‘you like that?' celebration in 2015 in Washington. Oddly enough, that celebration also came after a narrow victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cousins was amped about that victory because Washington came back from trailing 24-7 at halftime to author the largest comeback in franchise history at the time.

Recapping the Falcons' impressive victory over the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football

Kirk Cousins went nuclear against the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. Cousins broke the Falcons' single-game passing yards record en route to a huge divisional win in front of their home crowd.

The game was exciting from wire to wire, but it really went crazy in the fourth quarter. Atlanta entered the final frame of regulation down by seven. The quarter featured a number of exciting plays, including a blocked field goal, a fumble, and an interception.

Cousins led the Falcons down the field on the final drive of the fourth quarter, setting up a 52-yard Younghoe Koo field goal that send the game into overtime.

Atlanta won the coin toss and marched the ball down the field, winning on a 45-yard KhaDarel Hodge catch-and-run for a touchdown.

“What a night,” Cousins said after the game. “I'm exhausted.”

Cousins was proud of the resilience that his teammates displayed, playing into extra minutes and never giving up.

“I'm proud of the grit,” Cousins said. “In this league, that’s what it takes. We were gritty tonight.”

Atlanta will get some extra rest before heading to Carolina in Week 6 for another divisional matchup.