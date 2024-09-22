The Atlanta Falcons will play a crucial Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Atlanta survived a close game against the Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 2 and could use another win to get ahead in the NFC South. However, there is another reason why the Falcons view Sunday's game as a must-win.

Multiple Falcons officials reportedly told ESPN's Adam Schefter this week that Sunday's game against the Chiefs is hugely important. In fact, those sources believe it could be the most important Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz stadium since the venue opened in 2017.

What is so important about this game in particular? There are multiple reasons.

For one, the Falcons will induct owner Arthur Blank into the team's Ring of Honor on Sunday. Blank has owned the Falcons since February of 2002. Fans will be treated to free hot dogs, potato chips, and soft drinks to celebrate the event.

The Falcons also view the game as important because it should be a real acid test for the team. Atlanta hosts the best team in the NFL and will have a chance to put their best foot forward in a primetime game.

Previewing Sunday Night Football: Chiefs vs. Falcons

Do the Falcons have what it takes to hang in there with the Chiefs?

Atlanta will have to play a perfect game if they want to get past the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Defense could be a real problem for the Falcons. Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, and Travis Kelce present a ton of problems for a Falcons defense that can't go man-to-man with the Chiefs in terms of talent. Atlanta does boast some strong secondary players like A.J. Terrell, Justin Simmons, and Jessie Bates III. However, the opportunities will be there for Kansas City to take advantage of a weak front seven for Atlanta.

On the other side of the ball, Atlanta's offense will have to find a rhythm early. Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo is known for sending exotic blitz packages and he will likely keep the pressure on Kirk Cousins all night long.

Can Cousins and his supporting cast be able to go blow-for-blow with the Chiefs?

The Chiefs are the betting favorite, with a -3 line despite being on the round in Atlanta.

The game will kick off at 8:20PM ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.