The Atlanta Falcons (4-2) picked up their fourth victory of the season against the Carolina Panthers (1-5) on Sunday, solidifying first place in the NFC South. Three of the Falcons' first six games this season have been against divisional foes, and in each one, Atlanta has come out on top. The win over the Panthers was their most dominant against any team. For the first time this season, the Falcons didn’t have to rely on a late comeback to secure a victory.

After taking a 15-10 lead on a Bijan Robinson 7-yard touchdown run with a little over six minutes left in the first half, the Falcons never looked back. They allowed Carolina just 10 more points for the rest of the game, including only three in the second half.

The last two games have shown more of the Atlanta team everyone expected this season, which understandably has Falcons fans excited. It has also sparked overreactions from fans and pundits alike about this year’s team. So with that said, let's get into five of them after their win over Carolina.

This is the Falcons offense that was expected

For the second week in a row, the Atlanta Falcons' offense looked much like what many were expecting with the arrival of Kirk Cousins—even though he didn’t have to do too much against the Panthers.

Cousins completed 19 of 30 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown. However, it was the Falcons' running game that took charge, racking up 198 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

This was a stark contrast to the previous week when Cousins threw for over 500 yards in an overtime win against the Buccaneers. And that’s okay. This offense doesn’t need to be one-dimensional. Proving they can effectively run the ball—something they hadn’t done too well this season—is key. It allows them to avoid constantly relying on the passing game while controlling the clock.

However, it’s worth noting this performance came against a beat up Panthers squad that’s been struggling, particularly on defense. While it’s encouraging that Atlanta avoided a letdown against a weaker opponent, the offense is still in its early stages, though much improved from Week 1.

Tyler Allgeier proved he's the best running back on the team

Speaking of the run game, both Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier had big days, and fairly even ones at that. Allgeier led with 18 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown, while Robinson tallied 15 carries for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

Allgeier had just three carries in Week 1, but since then, he’s seen at least six carries or more in every game. After his standout performance against the Saints—where he was bouncing off defenders—many began to wonder if Allgeier, not Robinson, should be considered the Falcons' No. 1 running back and whether he simply needed more touches.

Well, Allgeier posted a season-high in both carries and yards on Sunday against the Panthers, adding his first touchdown of the season while yet again running his way through tacklers. Does this mean he’ll start getting the bulk of the load? He’s certainly been seeing more action over the last few weeks. It’s something to keep an eye on, though Robinson nearly matched him in production on Sunday, and that was with an apparent hamstring issue.

A.J. Terrell will have more interceptions this season

A.J. Terrell did something on Sunday that he hadn’t done since Jan. 2, 2022—make an interception. And it couldn’t have come at a better time. The Panthers were deep in Atlanta territory, trailing just 28-20, when Terrell picked off Andy Dalton.

Coming into the season, Terrell had just four career interceptions to his name, and as mentioned, he was nearing a two-year drought without one. He also entered the season with a new four-year, $81 million extension. However, he's been a bit rusty so far this year. Terrell currently ranks just inside the top 40 cornerbacks in the NFL, with a Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 67.5, down from last year’s 74.6. His coverage grade ranks 49th at 64.1.

This could be the confidence-boosting game Terrell needed this season. But with other ball hawks like Jessie Bates III and Justin Simmons in the Falcons’ secondary, it’s unlikely Terrell will suddenly become a frequent playmaker in terms of interceptions—he’s just not that type of corner.

Kyle Pitts is a bust

Is it time to finally consider Kyle Pitts a bust? Many believed that all he needed was a better quarterback to start taking off. Now, with Kirk Cousins—who has a history of utilizing tight ends effectively—there were high hopes for Pitts' production. However, after six games, Pitts has just 18 catches on 28 targets for 263 yards and only one touchdown.

Pitts did have a flash of potential against the Panthers, breaking off a 52-yard reception that nearly resulted in a touchdown. But that was one of only three catches for 70 yards on the day. While it's not a terrible performance by NFL standards, it remains concerning that Pitts hasn't developed into the dominant player many expected when he came out of college. His lone score this season came back in Week 1.

Pitts is 6th in receiving yards for tight ends and 8th in yards per reception (14.6).

The Falcons are now going to win the NFC South, without a doubt

So far, it's been a clean sweep for the Falcons over their NFC South rivals, which has led to the major overreaction that the NFC South division is all but theirs for the taking. With a hot start in divisional play, Atlanta fans and pundits alike are buzzing with optimism.

However, while this is a new-look Falcons team, it's important to remember that the Buccaneers, winners of the last three division titles, are still very much in the mix. Plus, the Falcons haven't finished with a winning record in division play since 2019, when they went 4-2.

Additionally, Atlanta now faces the challenge of playing on the road against the tougher of division opponents in New Orleans and Tampa Bay, while hosting Carolina to end the regular season. While things look promising for the Falcons, the division is far from locked up.