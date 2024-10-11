The Atlanta Falcons are starting to find their rhythm. Atlanta started the 2024 NFL season a little bit slow, but they are now on a two-game winning streak. The Falcons have a chance to make a huge leap forward with a win against the Panthers on Sunday. They will have one of their best offensive players ready to play despite an injury scare late in the week.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Friday that RB Bijan Robinson is good to go for Week 6, per ESPN's Marc Raimondi. Robinson was a full participant in Friday's practice and is ready to roll with teh Falcons on Sunday.

This is great news for Atlanta, especially after Bijan's injury scare earlier this week. Robinson appeared on the Falcons injury report with a hamstring injury on Thursday, which raised some eyebrows. He was officially listed as limited for Thursday's practice, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

Robinson has yet to have a truly elite performance in 2024. He has logged 67 carries for 285 yards and one touchdown through five games. It is still clear that Bijan is due for a big performance, and the Panthers are just the team to give it to him.

The Falcons would be wise to feed Bijan Robinson the ball early and often against the Panthers on Sunday.

Falcons preparing for crucial Week 6 matchup against Panthers

The Falcons have a golden opportunity to take over in the NFC South with a win against the Panthers on Sunday.

Atlanta is currently 3-2 and sitting at the top of the division with Tampa Bay. If the Falcons could choose any team in the NFL to play, they would probably choose the Panthers.

The Panthers have one of the worst defenses in the NFL and have a questionable quarterback situation. Andy Dalton has played better than Bryce Young, but he is no Joe Flacco. Carolina's offensive is significantly handicapped and should be fairly easy for the Falcons to stop schematically.

One important X-factor for this game could be Carolina's running game against Atlanta's defense. Chuba Hubbard has been by far the most consistent part of Carolina's offense through five weeks. If the Falcons can hold up in run defense, that could force Andy Dalton to attempt to win the game with his right arm. That outcome would significantly favor the Falcons.

The Falcons are six-and-a-half point favorites in this matchup despite playing in Charlotte. Falcons fans should expect a comfortable victory against a division rival on Sunday.