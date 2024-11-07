Fantasy football season enters the important stages as managers shuffle their lineups for Week 10. If you need help at the wide receiver position, check here. As for quarterbacks, the answers can be found here. But if you want to gauge how team defenses will perform, look at the ClutchPoints rankings at the end of this story.

At the top of the list are the Los Angeles Chargers. Not only are they playing well, they have a nice matchup against a shaky Tennessee Titans offense.

Buckle up for a fantasy football ride into the top 12 for Week 10 of the NFL season.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

The Titans will likely return to quarterback Will Levis, and he’s been notoriously generous to fantasy defenses this season. Titans head coach Bill Callahan said Levis needs to take care of the ball, according to nationalfootballpost.com.

“The hope is that Will steps into an improved (offensive) unit as a whole from when he was last in the lineup,” Callahan said. “I think that is going to go a long way, and then Will has to do his part. He’s got to be able to complete the ball and do a nice job managing it and protecting it.”

Levis will have a large fantasy football challenge against a defense that can cause plenty of problems, according to Chargers safety Derwin James Jr.’s comments to ocregister.com.

“(The defense) is complicated for the (opposing) offense to understand, but not for us,” James said, according to The Orange County Register. “That means there’s always two people around the check-down tackles. There’s always somebody tipping the ball, (and) there’s never anybody one-on-one. There’s a lot of people around the ball. When you do that, it makes it easier.”

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has made a difference, James said.

“Jesse Minter is one (reason), allowing everyone to play fast, allowing everybody to play free, getting everyone to play to their strengths,” James said. “Then, we’re deep. We have a deep team. We’ve got a deep roster. I feel like everybody is making their plays, man. When you’ve got a lot of depth and you’re not depending on just one man, I feel like that’s what makes you a greater defense.”

The Chargers have given up a league-low 12.6 points per game through the first nine weeks of the season.

Bears defense could also make noise

Also in a good fantasy football spot for Week 10 are the Chicago Bears, who play host to the Patriots. The Bears have endured their problems, but linebacker T.J. Edwards said the team is bonding through it, according to chicagobears.com.

“Adversity hits and you have to have conversations with people and get on the same page,” said Edwards. “It's easier to do when people know that you care about them. We did such a good job of that in the spring and it's kind of carrying over into this part of the season.”

The Patriots are rebuilding and haven’t been consistent this season on offense. Quarterback Drake Maye put up good numbers last week, but fumbled twice and threw two interceptions. The Bears might be able to pick up a couple of big fantasy football point-producing plays.

Other Standouts

It’s hard not to like the Eagles this week for two reasons. They’ve been playing well on the defensive side of the ball with four straight weeks finishing in the top 12. And they get the Cowboys without Dak Prescott behind center. There is also a question about CeeDee Lamb, but it looks like the star receiver is trending toward playing, according to a post on X by Todd Archer.

“Mike McCarthy said CeeDee Lamb is getting more looks on his shoulder. ‘Knowing CeeDee, I don’t see him not playing but that’s why you do the testing.’ ”

If Lamb doesn’t play, fire up the Eagles and run with it. They have 16 sacks and three interceptions over the past four weeks after getting six and two over their first four games. Jalen Carter finished with four tackles and tied a career high with six pressures in Week 9 against the Jaguars. Three of them came against double teams, according to NFL's Next Gen Stats.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

Many people seem to be sleeping on the Jets this week. They are coming off an eight-sack performance against a viable Texans offense. And Kyler Murray of the Cardinals didn’t look so hot even though the team won last week. We’ve bumped the Jets all the way up to No. 7 this week.

The good news if you choose the Jets this week is general manager Joe Douglas hasn’t given up on turning around the season, according to newyorkjets.com.

“None of this started the way we wanted to start it,” Douglas said. “But we still have everything in front of us, every goal we want to accomplish is still out in front of us. So, it starts with a tough opponent in Arizona this weekend. A lot of ups and downs. Obviously, a five-game losing streak is tough. Losing Robert (Saleh) is tough, but I think there's a lot of resiliency in this building.”

And they finally have Haason Reddick on the field.

“Ultimately, we're excited to have Haason here,” Douglas said. “I think you guys see he had (eight) pressures on Thursday night. And that's basically his second preseason game. So, I think you're only going to see better from Haason. He's only going to get better as this season goes. And he's going to be an impact player for us on the edge.”

Other sleepers: 49ers, Steelers

NFL Fantasy Football Week 10 Defense Rankings

1. Los Angeles Chargers, LAC vs. TEN

2. Chicago Bears, CHI vs. NE

3. Philadelphia Eagles, PHI @ DAL

4. Minnesota Vikings, MIN @ JAC

5. New York Giants, NYG @ CAR

6. Kansas City Chiefs, KC vs. DEN

7. New York Jets, NYJ @ ARI

8. Buffalo Bills, BUF @ IND

9. Detroit Lions, DET @ HOU

10. San Francisco 49ers, SF @ TB

11. Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT @ WAS

12. Washington Commanders, WAS vs. PIT