Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Kicker rankings entering Week 12 of the 2023 regular season.

Previewing Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season, our attention is on a good number of upcoming exciting matchups. Our commitment remains steadfast in aiding you to optimize your fantasy football lineups, particularly with the fantasy playoffs on the horizon. Identifying reliable players is of utmost importance.

For those seeking an unconventional source of gratitude this Thanksgiving, consider acknowledging the NFL schedule-makers. This week stands out with no byes and a total of nine indoor games. Consequently, our Week 12 fantasy football kicker rankings boast a level of depth unparalleled throughout the year.

Nevertheless, the abundance of viable options can complicate start 'em, sit 'em decisions. To alleviate this, we will carefully analyze matchups and statistics to assist you in identifying the optimal choice for your team.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

This week's elite group of kickers poised for fantasy football success includes Brandon Aubrey (vs. Commanders in Week 13), Dustin Hopkins (@ Broncos), Blake Grupe (@ Falcons), Brandon McManus (@ Texans), and Youngoe Koo (vs. Saints). What makes this selection particularly intriguing is the fact that four out of these five kickers will showcase their skills in the controlled environment of indoor stadiums. In contrast, Dustin Hopkins of the Browns faces the unique challenge of kicking in the thin air of Denver. He faces a Broncos' defense that exhibited vulnerability by allowing the eighth-most fantasy football points per game (FPPG) to kickers in the preceding week.

Now let's dig deeper into the standout performance of Brandon Aubrey. He is making waves early in his NFL career, emerging as a consistent and reliable option for fantasy football lineups. As the Dallas Cowboys gear up to clash with the Washington Commanders' defense in Week 12, fantasy managers can expect Aubrey to play a pivotal role. He should capitalize on offensive opportunities against a defense that showed signs of struggle in Week 11.

Expanding our focus to the broader top 10 kickers, we encounter Jake Elliott (vs. Bills), Matt Gay (vs. Buccaneers), Justin Tucker (@ Chargers), Harrison Butker (@ Raiders), and Jake Moody (@ Seahawks). Sure, Jake Elliott faces a formidable matchup against the Bills. Still, his high ranking in FPPG instills confidence in his ability to overcome challenges. The trio of Gay, Butker, and Tucker enjoy the advantage of playing in roofed stadiums. This provides them with a stable environment to showcase their kicking prowess. These details not only enhance our understanding of their performances but also offer fantasy football managers a nuanced perspective for strategic decision-making in Week 12 and beyond.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

Ranked below 50 percent ownership in fantasy football leagues, Grupe (@ Falcons), McManus (@ Texans), Gay (vs. Buccaneers), and Moody (@ Seahawks) emerge as the top widely available sleepers. Apart from Moody, all benefit from indoor conditions. Moody, however, faces a highly favorable matchup.

QB Blake Grupe pic.twitter.com/ztqatXhoGN — You Like Dat (@DavidMc70986343) November 17, 2023

For those trusting kicker matchup numbers, consider Greg Joseph (vs. Bears), Chase McLaughlin (@ Colts), Matt Prater (vs. Rams), Riley Patterson (vs. Packers), Jason Sanders (@ Jets), Eddy Pineiro (@ Titans), and Randy Bullock (vs. Patriots). Each faces defenses ranked in the top 10 in FPPG allowed to kickers. In addition, Joseph, McLaughlin, Prater, and Patterson all play indoors.

In summary, numerous reliable options eliminate the need to constantly check weather reports. Yes, your regular starting kicker may suffice. However, exploring “safer” options, especially if you own someone like Tyler Bass (@ Eagles) facing challenging outdoor conditions, is always prudent.

Speaking of Bass, he has not exactly met expectations this year. However, he rebounded in Week 11 with 17 fantasy football points against the New York Jets. Approaching a Week 12 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles defense, Bass could deliver another solid performance. This is especially true if the Bills can exploit the passing defense, leading to increased field goal opportunities.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Kicker rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 12 Kicker Rankings

1. Brandon Aubrey, DAL vs. WAS (1)

2. Dustin Hopkins, CLE @ DEN (2)

3. Blake Grupe, NO @ ATL (3)

4. Brandon McManus, JAC @ HOU (4)

5. Younghoe Koo, ATL vs. NO (5)

6. Jake Elliott, PHI vs. BUF (6)

7. Matt Gay, IND vs. TB (7)

8. Justin Tucker, BAL @ LAC (8)

9. Harrison Butker, KC @ LV (9)

10. Jake Moody, SF @ SEA (10)

11. Greg Joseph, MIN vs. CHI (11)

12. Jason Myers, SEA vs. SF (12)

Looking Ahead

As we anticipate the unfolding drama of Week 12 in the 2023 NFL season, our focus on fantasy football kickers aims to equip you with insights for making informed lineup decisions. Whether you're considering the top picks with proven track records or exploring sleeper options with untapped potential, the diverse range of choices provides flexibility based on your team's needs. With indoor matchups offering a significant advantage and favorable conditions for several kickers, this week's rankings present a pool of reliable options. Remember, while your primary kicker may be up to the task, there is also an array of alternatives. These can ensure you can make strategic choices for a strong fantasy performance. As you prepare for the excitement of Week 12, may your fantasy team prosper with well-chosen kicks and successful maneuvers on the gridiron.