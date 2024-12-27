As the NFL regular season nears its end and fantasy football managers gear up for their championship matchups, every decision becomes crucial. Week 17 is no time for hesitation, especially when it comes to choosing your quarterback. For many, this is the final opportunity to secure the title. Of course, your quarterback pick could be the difference between claiming the trophy or falling short. This week’s rankings offer a blend of dependable stars, emerging sleepers, and high-risk busts, with injury concerns adding an extra layer of uncertainty. Whether you need a steady performer or a high-risk, high-reward option, the quarterback position is more critical than ever. Let’s break down the top options, sleepers, busts, and injury updates as we head into Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season.

Initial thoughts

Starting Jalen Hurts in your semifinal matchup last week was a mistake. The risk for injury is always present, and Hurts’ concussion came at the worst possible moment for fantasy football managers. Ultimately, Hurts' health and recovery are the most important factors right now.

On the flip side, rookie standout Jayden Daniels likely helped lead many teams to the fantasy football championship this week. He delivered his best performance of the season, tossing five touchdown passes and rushing for 81 yards. This remarkable performance, combined with a win over the Eagles, all but secured the Offensive Rookie of the Year award for Daniels. With championship matchups on the line this week, every fantasy football manager would certainly welcome a huge outing from their quarterback.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Quarterback rankings entering Week 17 of the 2024 regular season.

Week 17 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2024

As we said, rookie sensation Jayden Daniels has been an exceptional fantasy football asset, excelling both as a passer and a rusher. Daniels had another outstanding fantasy performance last week. With a favorable matchup against an Atlanta defense that has struggled all season, Daniels is a must-start quarterback in Week 17.

Of course, there has been no more valuable fantasy football quarterback down the stretch than Josh Allen. Over his last three games, he’s surpassed expectations while also making history with several remarkable performances. With his red-hot play, Allen is a no-brainer starter heading into Week 17.

Joe Burrow remains a top-tier fantasy football option, too. He has thrown three or more touchdown passes in each of his last seven games, a clear focal point for the Cincinnati offense. Despite facing a tough Denver Broncos defense this week, Burrow’s continued high volume suggests he'll keep airing it out. While dealing with some minor injuries, Burrow should be good to go, making him a reliable QB1 once again.

Another Top Pick

As for Bryce Young, it has been a bit of a rollercoaster over the past month. He’s had some solid performances, including a breakout game last week where he threw two touchdowns and rushed for another 68 yards and a score. However, he’s also turned the ball over multiple times in some games. With a matchup against a vulnerable Tampa Bay defense in Week 17, Young is an intriguing option for those seeking a streaming quarterback this week.

Another quarterback to consider is Jared Goff. He’s been on a strong run. He has thrown two or more touchdowns in six of his last seven games and tossed just one interception during that stretch. Goff’s consistent production has cemented him as a solid QB1. With a Week 17 Monday night matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, he remains a valuable fantasy football asset.

Fantasy Football Sleepers – Week 17 (2024)

Anthony Richardson has been one of the more inconsistent quarterbacks in fantasy this season. His struggles as a passer have led to fluctuating production. However, his ability to make plays with his legs always gives him a chance for a solid fantasy football outing. With a matchup against the defensively-challenged Giants, Richardson has the potential for a high-end performance this week.

Don’t overlook Brock Purdy either. After a rough outing in his previous game, he bounced back impressively this week and even led the 49ers in rushing yards. While San Francisco has been officially eliminated from playoff contention, Purdy still has the potential to make an impact in Week 17. Facing a banged-up Lions defense, he could find himself on the QB1 radar for fantasy managers in need of a strong performance during championship week.

Injury Watch

Jalen Hurts took a brutal hit last week during a scramble against the Commanders. The resulting concussion will keep him out of Week 17. Additionally, the Eagles' backup quarterback also suffered a rib injury, which will need monitoring over the course of the week to determine if he’s available.

Drew Lock has been the de facto starter for the Giants. However, he injured his shoulder last week. It’s unclear if he will be available for Week 17. His status will likely be labeled as questionable heading into the game.

Derek Carr has been plagued by multiple injuries this season, with the most recent being a problem with his left hand. It’s uncertain whether Carr will play again this season, though the team has yet to make an official announcement about his status. Fantasy football managers should monitor updates closely to make the best decision moving forward.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Quarterback rankings for Week 17 of the 2024 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 17 Quarterback Rankings

20. Cooper Rush, DAL (@ PHI)

19. Kenny Pickett, PHI (vs. DAL)

18. Michael Penix, ATL (@ WAS)

17. Aaron Rodgers, NYJ (@ BUF)

16. Bryce Young, CAR (@ TB)

15. Drake Maye, NE (vs. LAC)

14. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (@ CLE)

13. Justin Herbert, LAC (@ NE)

12. Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. ARI)

11. Sam Darnold, MIN (vs. GB)

10. Kyler Murray, ARI (@ LAR)

9. Jordan Love, GB (@ MIN)

8. Baker Mayfield, TB (vs. CAR)

7. Bo Nix, DEN (@ CIN)

6. Anthony Richardson, IND (@ NYG)

5. Brock Purdy, SF (vs. DET)

4. Jared Goff, DET (@ SF)

3. Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. DEN)

2. Jayden Daniels, WAS (vs. ATL)

1. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. NYJ)

Looking Ahead

As fantasy football managers head into Week 17, the pressure is on to make the right quarterback choices for your championship matchup. Whether you’re relying on consistent performers like Josh Allen or taking a risk with a sleeper such as Anthony Richardson, your quarterback selection could be the key to securing a title. Keep a close eye on injury reports, as key players like Jalen Hurts and Derek Carr could impact your lineup decisions. With the stakes higher than ever, it’s crucial to balance reliable production with the potential for big plays. Make sure to set your lineup carefully, and trust that the hard work and strategic decisions you’ve made all season will lead to success in the final week of the fantasy football season.