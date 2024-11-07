The fantasy football season is rounding the final turn and we've helped you at running back all season long. Week 10 will be another important week at the position. With the trade deadline behind us, the NFL teams are locked in but your team can always get better. Check out our Week 10 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings before making your moves!

Bye weeks take out a few solid options at running back. Josh Jacobs has been excellent for the Packers this season but Green Bay is off the schedule. Kenneth Walker, Nick Chubb, and Alexander Mattison are all on the shelf as well. Each of these players is claimed in most leagues, so running backs are of high importance on the waiver wire. Christian McCaffrey and Jonathon Brooks could be making their season debuts on Sunday.

With some big changes afoot, you need to check out our Week 10 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings before locking in your lineup.

Top fantasy football running backs for Week 10

No surprises at the top of this week's running back rankings as Derrick Henry remains at number one. While the Ravens have some grizzly losses on their schedule, they have also been one of the best offenses in the league. Fantasy football managers who snagged Henry in the middle rounds have benefitted from his greatness. He is the top-scoring back in PPR leagues and should continue that on Thursday night.

The second spot also stays the same with Saquon Barkley. His ridiculous reverse hurdle made incredible headlines and his fantastic performance took a back seat. It's easy to forget that he scored 30 PPR points in the Eagles' win over the Jaguars. The Cowboys are still without Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence so Barkley should shine.

Joe Mixon jumps into the top five after a solid fantasy football performance on Thursday night. His inclusion has been great for the Texans and when he and Nico Collins play, they are almost unstoppable. The Texans suffered an abysmal loss to the Jets last week and need to bounce back against the Lions. Mixon will need a big game to win that game.

Sleeper running backs for Week 10

Rhamondre Stevenson has bounced back after a brutal start to the season. Consecutive 20-point performances have put him on the doorstep of our rankings and one more would be huge. The Bears' defense looked brutal in a 29-9 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and the Patriots could take advantage. While he has had a tough season, this could be a great game for him.

Tyrone Tracy is a sleeper for the same reason that his teammate Wan'Dale Robinson is at wide receiver: the Panthers. Carolina's defense is miserable, allowing 20 points to a Saints team that did not have their two best receivers. While their offense looked better, the Giants also looked solid offensively against the Commanders. Give Tracy a start in fantasy football this week.

Since James Cook missed Buffalo's Week 8 game against the Jets, Ray Davis has become a key part of the offense. He put up 15 points again on Sunday, proving he will be a solid fantasy football option for the rest of the season. The Bills have a favorable matchup against the Colts and should use Davis to get the offense rolling.

Bust running backs for Week 10

Javonte Williams's brutal fantasy football season should continue against the Chiefs in Week 10. Denver's running back only mustered 10 PPR points in a blowout loss to the Ravens last week. The Chiefs have one of the best defenses in the league and should bottle up Williams and the entire Broncos offense. With the step-back they took last week, it's fair to question every member of the Broncos moving forward.

Trevor Lawrence is unlikely to play against the Vikings this week and that makes Tank Bigsby's fantasy football prospects bleak. He has become the running back of choice for the Jaguars since Travis Etienne got hurt and that should continue. The worst defense your running back could be playing is the Vikings, who just bottled up Jonathan Taylor. Don't expect anything great from Bigsby.

The return of Keaton Mitchell puts Justice Hill's fantasy football prospects into question. While Hill is not claimed in many leagues, he has put up solid numbers in a few games. Don't expect Hill's production to continue with Mitchell back as the Ravens' RB2. You also should not slot Mitchell right in and wait to play him until his role is finalized.

*Rankings are for PPR leagues (standard in parentheses)

Week 10 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

24. (24) Tank Bigsby, JAX (v MIN)

23. (23) Bucky Irving, TB (v SF)

22. (21) Chuba Hubbard, CAR (v NYG (Germany))

21. (22) D'Andre Swift, CHI (v NE)

20. (20) JK Dobbins, LAC (v TEN)

19. (19) Brian Robinson Jr, WSH (v PIT)

18. (17) Chase Brown, CIN (@ BAL)

17. (18) James Conner, ARI (v NYJ)

16. (16) Tony Pollard, TEN (@ LAC)

15. (12) Jonathan Taylor, IND (v BUF)

14. (14) Najee Harris, PIT (@ WSH)

13. (15) David Montgomery, DET (v HOU)

12. (13) De'Von Achane, MIA (@ LAR)

11. (11) Aaron Jones, MIN (@ JAX)

10. (10) Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (@ HOU)

9. (9) Christian McCaffrey, SF (@ TB)

8. (6) Alvin Kamara, NO (v ATL)

7. (8) Breece Hall, NYJ (@ ARI)

6. (5) Joe Mixon, HOU (v DET)

5. (4) Kyren Williams, LAR (v MIA)

4. (7) James Cook, BUF, (@ IND)

3. (3) Bijan Robinson, ATL (@ NO)

2. (2) Saquon Barkley, PHI (v DAL)

1. (1) Derrick Henry, BAL (v CIN)