Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Running Back rankings entering Week 11 of the 2023 regular season.

This season has presented fantasy football managers with numerous challenges. These include injuries and underperforming key players week after week. As we approach the fantasy football playoffs, it becomes even more crucial to determine which players are reliable in your lineups.

Although this week's byes might not immediately raise concerns, it's a deceptively challenging week for running backs. This situation impacts our Week 11 fantasy football RB PPR rankings. On a positive note, De'Von Achane (knee) and Khalil Herbert (ankle) should make their return from the Injured Reserve this week. With only one notable new RB injury last week, Alexander Mattison, fantasy football owners can appreciate the relatively good health of the position.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Running Back rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 regular season.

Teams on Bye in Week 11

This week, the Colts, Saints, Patriots, and Falcons are on byes. This means that Alvin Kamara, Jonathan Taylor, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Bijan Robinson will be sitting on fantasy football benches. Additionally, deep-league backs like Zack Moss, Ezekiel Elliott, and Tyler Allgeier won't be available. Sure, the absence of elite pass-catching backs is a setback. However, the silver lining is that fantasy football owners won't have to worry about the Saints' or Falcons' defenses. Both of those were among the top six in the fewest fantasy football points per game (FPPG) allowed to RBs last week.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

This week, the top spot is an easy call for Austin Ekeler as he faces a relatively tough Green Bay run defense. Christian McCaffrey remains our No. 2 back, but he might face a more challenging week than usual. Breece Hall, Tony Pollard, and David Montgomery complete our top five. While Montgomery may not be a prolific pass-catcher, he's a touchdown machine. He also faces a Chicago defense that allows the most receiving yards to RBs. Pollard is up against a Panthers' defense that allows the second-most FPPG to running backs. That makes this a pivotal week for his fantasy football owners.

The rest of our top guys consist of Travis Etienne, Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Raheem Mostert, and James Conner. All of these backs are reliable options for touches and targets, although Mostert could see a reduction in workload due to the return of De'Von Achane. Before Achane's injury, both he and Mostert were among the top three RBs in fantasy football. As such, they should coexist effectively in a favorable matchup.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

Several borderline must-starts this week include Brian Robinson Jr., either Alexander Mattison or Ty Chandler, and either Dameon Pierce or Devin Singletary (whoever starts). All of them face defenses that were among the top six in FPPG allowed to RBs last week. This means we should closely monitor injury reports for Mattison and Pierce.

Kareem Hunt and Jerome Ford are both viable options this week against Pittsburgh's below-average RB defense. Meanwhile, Jahmyr Gibbs is another player worth considering, even in shallow leagues. This is given the Chicago defense's susceptibility to RB receiving yards.

Fantasy Football Busts

It's challenging to muster enthusiasm for Chuba Hubbard, Isaiah Pacheco, D'Onta Foreman, Khalil Herbert, and Najee Harris due to their matchups and usage. The latter four face defenses that were among the bottom five in FPPG allowed to RBs last week. Hubbard's production is limited by his struggling offense.

Players like Derrick Henry, Joe Mixon, Kenneth Walker III, Javonte Williams, and Rachaad White also face tough matchups. That said, benching them in 12-team leagues is a difficult decision. White has the lowest floor but is boosted in PPR formats due to his pass-catching ability. The rest of the players are always threats to produce stats or score due to their ample touches.

Baker dishes it to Rachaad White and he does the rest for a 43-yard TD! 📺: #TENvsTB on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/kECSNGc6Bj pic.twitter.com/yxJ9NGW7lh — NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2023

Fantasy Football Injuries

De'Von Achane (hamstring) and Khalil Herbert (ankle) are expected to come off the IR this week. Herbert almost returned last week, but the Bears held him back despite a full week of practice. Positive reports from Miami suggest Achane's likely return against the Raiders.

Dameon Pierce (ankle) is uncertain to avoid missing his third consecutive game. If he's unavailable, Devin Singletary (vs. Cardinals) will once again be the starter for Houston.

Alexander Mattison left last week's game due to a concussion. If he's sidelined, Ty Chandler will have a matchup against Denver's league-worst run defense.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 11 Running Back Rankings

1. Austin Ekeler, LAC @ GB (2)

2. Christian McCaffrey, SF vs. TB (1)

3. Breece Hall, NYJ @ BUF (3)

4. Tony Pollard, DAL @ CAR (5)

5. David Montgomery, DET vs. CHI (15)

6. Travis Etienne, JAC vs. TEN (4)

7. Saquon Barkley, NYG @ WAS (11)

8. Josh Jacobs, LV @ MIA (6)

9. Raheem Mostert, MIA vs. LV (22)

10. James Conner, ARI @ HOU (18)

11. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET vs. CHI (20)

12. Aaron Jones, GB vs. LAC (13)

13. De'Von Achane, MIA vs. LV (16)

14. D'Andre Swift, PHI @ KC (9)

15. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS vs. NYG (25)

16. Kenneth Walker III, SEA @ LAR (12)

17. Devin Singletary, HOU vs. ARI (32)

18. Rachaad White, TB @ SF (17)

19. Joe Mixon, CIN @ BAL (10)

20. Ty Chandler, MIN @ DEN (39)

21. Jerome Ford, CLE vs. PIT (30)

22. Jaylen Warren, PIT @ CLE (31)

23. Gus Edwards, BAL vs. CIN (28)

24. Derrick Henry, TEN @ JAC (8)

25. Javonte Williams, DEN vs. MIN (14)

26. Keaton Mitchell, BAL vs. CIN (38)

27. Kareem Hunt, CLE vs. PIT (37)

28. James Cook, BUF vs. NYJ (19)

29. Darrell Henderson, LAR vs. SEA (27)

30. Najee Harris, PIT @ CLE (24)

31. Antonio Gibson, WAS vs. NYG (42)

32. Royce Freeman, LAR vs. SEA (33)

33. Isiah Pacheco, KC vs. PHI (7)

34. Chuba Hubbard, CAR vs. DAL (26)

35. Khalil Herbert, CHI @ DET (23)

36. AJ Dillon, GB vs. LAC (41)