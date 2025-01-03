As the 2024 NFL regular season reaches its dramatic finale, fantasy football managers face their most critical week yet: Week 18. Whether you’re vying for a championship, striving for a respectable finish, or playing the role of spoiler, selecting the right running back could make or break your outcome. With unpredictable matchups, high-stakes playoff implications, and late-season surprises, navigating the Week 18 running back rankings requires sharp strategy. Let’s dive into the top picks and sleeper options shaping this decisive week.

Key Insights

Running backs inherently face a high risk of injury due to the physical demands of the position. Playoff-bound teams will likely prioritize protecting their key runners. This explains why Saquon Barkley is sitting out this week. Initially ranked in the top five for Week 18, Barkley’s absence underscores the importance of context in fantasy football decisions.

Taking his place in the rankings are running backs whose teams are in must-win scenarios. Bijan Robinson headlines the list. He should exploit the Panthers’ porous run defense. He’s followed by players like Jahmyr Gibbs and Derrick Henry. Both are poised for heavy workloads in crucial matchups. Bucky Irving also cracks the top five as the Buccaneers push to secure the NFC South with a win over the Saints.

Meanwhile, Kyren Williams and JK Dobbins ae both expected to rest. As such, opportunities arise for less heralded options like Kimani Vidal and Blake Corum. Michael Carter becomes another intriguing play with James Conner sidelined. Veteran Miles Sanders is also worth a look, as he’s trending toward being the Panthers’ top running back after logging full practices this week. Additionally, Austin Ekeler returns from IR. He could see limited action as the Chargers focus on keeping him healthy for the postseason.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Running Back rankings entering Week 18 of the 2024 regular season.

Week 18 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2024

The Atlanta Falcons can still clinch the NFC South with a win and a Buccaneers loss. This means that Bijan Robinson will receive a full workload against the Panthers. Over the last two weeks, Robinson has amassed 201 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Carolina’s defense has allowed at least 200 rushing yards in five consecutive games. This is an ideal matchup for Robinson to shine.

In most other seasons, Derrick Henry would be the clear frontrunner for NFL Offensive Player of the Year. However, Saquon Barkley’s stellar campaign has overshadowed Henry’s remarkable season. Henry has rushed for 1,783 yards and 16 total touchdowns. He sits just 47 yards shy of his second career season with 2,000+ scrimmage yards. His consistency makes him a must-start in Week 18.

Jahmyr Gibbs has emerged as a dominant force since David Montgomery (knee) was placed on injured reserve. Over the past two games, Gibbs has recorded 49 touches for 317 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. With the Lions facing a winner-take-all showdown against the Vikings for the NFC North and home-field advantage, Gibbs is poised for another big performance.

Another Top Pick

Bucky Irving delivered a strong performance last week. He tallied 23 fantasy football points in a win over the Panthers. He handled 36 percent of the Buccaneers’ backfield touches, solidifying his role as a feature back. This week, he faces a favorable matchup against the Saints. They have allowed 16+ fantasy football points to running backs 12 times this season. Over the last eight weeks, New Orleans’ defense has given up the eighth-most fantasy points to the position. This further enhances Irving’s outlook.

Fantasy Football Sleepers – Week 18 (2024)

Zach Charbonnet had a lackluster performance last week. He put up just 10.9 points in a win over the Bears. Despite the underwhelming stat line, he remains a viable option in Week 18. Charbonnet faces a Rams defense that has allowed 12.9+ points to opposing running backs 12 times this season. He has the potential to bounce back in what is essentially a meaningless game for both teams.

Brian Robinson Jr continues to provide steady fantasy football value. That is thanks to his eight rushing touchdowns this season. Although he didn’t find the end zone last week, he managed 60 rushing yards on 13 carries. This reaffirms his role as a focal point of the Commanders’ offense. Robinson’s consistent red-zone involvement and knack for scoring make him a reliable option for Week 18.

Now, let’s dive into the NFL Fantasy Football Running Back rankings for Week 18 of the 2024 regular season. Standard rankings are noted in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 18 Running Back Rankings

20. Chase Brown, CIN (@ PIT)

19. Tyrone Tracy Jr, NYG (@ PHI)

18. Blake Corum, LAR (vs. SEA)

17. Rachaad White, TB (vs. NO)

16. Ray Davis, BUF (@ NE)

15. Isaac Guerendo, SF (@ ARI)

14. D'Andre Swift, CHI (@ GB)

13. Breece Hall, NYJ (vs. MIA)

12. Najee Harris, PIT (vs. CIN)

11. Rico Dowdle, DAL (vs. WAS)

10. Zach Charbonnet, SEA (@ LAR)

9. Brian Robinson Jr, WAS (@ DAL)

8. Aaron Jones Sr, MIN (@ DET)

7. De'Von Achane, MIA (@ NYJ)

6. Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. JAC)

5. Josh Jacobs, GB (vs. CHI)

4. Bucky Irving, TB (vs. NO)

3. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (vs. MIN)

2. Derrick Henry, BAL (vs. CLE)

1. Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. CAR)

Looking Ahead

With the fantasy football season reaching its thrilling climax, Week 18 presents one final challenge for managers seeking glory. Whether you’re relying on studs like Bijan Robinson and Derrick Henry or taking calculated risks on sleepers like Zach Charbonnet and Kimani Vidal, every decision counts. Stay informed, monitor team news, and trust your instincts as you set your lineup. Fantasy championships are won with preparation and boldness, so take the field with confidence and finish the season strong. Here’s to hoisting that trophy and ending the year on a high note!