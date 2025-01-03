Week 18 in the NFL is famously unpredictable. We have teams managing varied motivations and shifting priorities. Tight end remains one of the most inconsistent yet impactful positions in fantasy football, capable of delivering breakout performances that can redefine the week. If you are navigating the chaos of fantasy football's finale, these tight end rankings should guide you.

Key Insights

Brock Bowers and Trey McBride are still among the top tight ends in our rankings. This is largely because their teams have been out of playoff contention and continue to rely on them as offensive staples. Jonnu Smith, TJ Hockenson, and Sam LaPorta, who all have playoff spots or seeding on the line, round out the top five. George Kittle, however, drops out of the top five due to an ongoing injury.

Kittle's absence is not the only injury to note. Cade Otton and David Njoku have also missed practices. This leaves their Week 18 availability in doubt. In their place, options like Payne Durham and Jordan Akins could emerge as top-10 contributors for fantasy football managers.

A critical situation to monitor this week is with the Eagles. Dallas Goedert might return for a playoff tune-up. This would limit Grant Calcaterra's opportunities. However, if Goedert is rested or sees limited action, Calcaterra could be heavily utilized as the Eagles preserve their primary offensive weapons for the postseason.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Tight End rankings entering Week 18 of the 2024 regular season.

Week 18 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2024

Brock Bowers has delivered an extraordinary rookie campaign, shattering records along the way. He has surpassed Sam LaPorta and Mike Ditka’s records for most catches and yards by a rookie tight end, respectively. Bowers even eclipsed Puka Nacua’s mark for most catches by a rookie at any position. Heading into Week 18, Bowers boasts an impressive stat line of 108 receptions, 1,144 yards, and four touchdowns. This cements his spot as one of the league's most productive players.

Trey McBride’s first receiving touchdown of the 2024 season came on his 98th catch. That's a milestone that clearly showed its importance to the Arizona Cardinals' offense. McBride has been the most dependable piece of the team’s passing attack. He has amassed 104 receptions for 1,081 yards despite limited scoring opportunities.

Sam LaPorta continued his strong play with six receptions on eight targets for 64 yards and a touchdown during the Lions' thrilling 40-34 victory over the 49ers on Monday night. LaPorta’s contributions were critical. He finished second in receptions and receiving yards for Detroit and tied for second in targets. The second-year tight end has now caught a touchdown in consecutive games and recorded at least four catches in his last four contests. With the NFC North title and No. 1 seed on the line in Week 18 against the Vikings, LaPorta should play a pivotal role.

Another Top Pick

TJ Hockenson provided a steady performance with five receptions on six targets for 68 yards in the Vikings' narrow 27-25 win over the Packers. His 28-yard seam route was a highlight, setting up a field goal just before halftime. Sure, his overall yardage totals have been modest. However, Hockenson’s consistent involvemen makes him a reliable option for Week 18.

Fantasy Football Sleepers – Week 18 (2024)

Tucker Kraft hasn’t delivered eye-popping numbers recently in any of his last three games. However, he faces a favorable matchup against a Bears defense that has allowed at least 9.4 fantasy football points to tight ends in six games since Week 10. This makes Kraft a potential sleeper pick.

Zach Ertz revitalized his season with a standout performance in the Commanders' 30-24 overtime win against the Falcons. Ertz caught six of seven targets for 72 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner in a dramatic finish. This marks his first two-touchdown game of the season and provides a confidence boost for fantasy managers heading into Week 18. However, with Washington’s playoff position secured as the No. 6 seed, it remains unclear how much Ertz and other starters will play against the Cowboys.

Injury Report

Chigoziem Okonkwo’s status for Week 18 is uncertain after he was limited in Thursday’s practice due to an abdominal injury. The Titans had not previously listed him on their injury report, suggesting the issue arose during or after Wednesday’s session. The team will monitor Okonkwo during Friday’s practice before determining his availability for Sunday’s finale against the Texans. Though his season has been relatively quiet, Okonkwo has shown signs of life over the past three games, recording 22 receptions for 182 yards on 28 targets, along with 17 rushing yards. He remains a fringe option depending on his health.

Now, let’s dive into the NFL Fantasy Football Tight End rankings for Week 18 of the 2024 regular season. Standard rankings are noted in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 18 Tight End Rankings

15. Jake Ferguson, DAL (vs. WAS)

14. Mike Gesicki, CIN (@ PIT)

13. Hunter Henry, NE (vs. BUF)

12. Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. CAR)

11. Pat Freiermuth, PIT (vs. CIN)

10. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN (vs. HOU)

9. Tucker Kraft, GB (vs. CHI)

8. Zach Ertz, WAS (@ DAL)

7. George Kittle, SF (@ ARI)

6. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. CLE)

5. Jonnu Smith, MIA (@ NYJ)

4. TJ Hockenson, MIN (@ DET)

3. Sam LaPorta, DET (vs. MIN)

2. Trey McBride, ARI (vs. SF)

1. Brock Bowers, LV (vs. LAC)

Looking Ahead

As Week 18 approaches, every decision counts for fantasy managers seeking to end their season on a high note. Tight ends often hold the key to victory, capable of delivering clutch performances that swing matchups. From elite options like Brock Bowers and Sam LaPorta to under-the-radar sleepers such as Tucker Kraft and Zach Ertz, understanding matchups and player roles is critical. Stay vigilant, trust the data, and make the choices that give you the best shot at fantasy glory. Good luck, and here’s to a thrilling conclusion to the 2024 fantasy football season!