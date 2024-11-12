We are officially through 10 weeks of the fantasy football season, which means that your league playoffs are quickly approaching. While most trade deadlines are still yet to pass, your Week 11 waiver wire pickups can help alleviate any roster holes you’re looking to fill.

The following list includes players that are rostered on fewer than 50 percent of all ESPN rosters, making the chances you can pick them up pretty high. As bye weeks and the injury bug continue to run wild, try your best to button-up some roster holes as you get closer to preparing for the playoffs.

1. Audric Estime, Denver Broncos – RB

1.1% Rostered

Kicking off our Week 11 waiver wire pickups is rookie running back Audric Estime, who easily took the lead in the Denver Broncos' backfield in Week 10. With Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin leading the charge through the first nine weeks, it was Estime who earned 14 carries this past week.

Estime’s increased workload follows the comments from head coach Sean Payton about his plans for the Notre Dame rookie, and he should see more time leading the way in this three-horse backfield.

2. Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals – RB

15.9% Rostered

The second rookie running back on our Week 11 waiver wire pickups is Trey Benson, who has carved out a role over the past few weeks for your fantasy football roster. While Benson is still clearly the second horse in the stable behind James Conner, the Florida State rookie has scored double-digit fantasy points in each of his last two contests.

The Arizona Cardinals will likely keep turning to their two-headed backfield as they try to find a spot in the NFC postseason race, giving Benson a good shot at retaining RB3 value down the stretch for your fantasy football rosters.

3. Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers – WR

45.4% Rostered

Holding down the same spot as last week in our waiver wire pickups is Quentin Johnston, the first of three players from the Los Angeles Chargers. Johnston hauled in his fifth touchdown of the season in Week 10, as he and rookie Ladd McConkey have formed a solid duo of pass catchers.

In Johnston’s seven games, he has received five-plus targets, showing that his role in the LAC offense looks pretty solid. With matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, and Atlanta Falcons upcoming, look for Johnston to continue his role as one of his QB’s favorite targets.

4. Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers – WR

25.0% Rostered

The third rookie in our Week 11 waiver wire pickups is Ricky Pearsall, who is vying for a larger role after the season-ending injury of Brandon Aiyuk. Even though he missed the beginning of the season as he recovered from being shot, Pearsall looks to be a focal part of the passing attack for the San Francisco 49ers.

Having tied Deebo Samuel in targets, Pearsall found the end zone in their Week 10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pearsall racked up his best professional season to date, hauling in four passes for 73 yards and a touchdown. Look for Pearsall to retain WR3 value for the rest of the season in the Niners' offense.

5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers – QB

47.8% Rostered

The lone quarterback on our Week 11 waiver wire pickups is Justin Herbert, who has looked like a different quarterback after his Week 5 bye. Herbert has recorded 19+ fantasy points in each of his last three games, as he headlines our QB pickups.

Jim Harbaugh's Chargers offense is a run-heavy one that can turn some people away from wanting to roster their QB, but Herbert has been super efficient with his work, doing more with less. While you likely won’t see many 300-yard performances from Herbert this season, it is not out of the question for Herbert to throw for multiple scores most weeks, helping keep his floor — and ceiling — high.

6. Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers – WR

47.6% Rostered

The final rookie in our Week 11 waiver wire pickups is Carolina Panthers wideout Xavier Legette, who seems to be one of Bryce Young’s favorite targets.

Earning four-plus targets each of the past three weeks, Legette has found the end zone in two of his past three games, showing that he is a trusted weapon in the red zone. Playing from behind more often than not affords players like Legette to have a safer floor, which is why he should be in your waiver wire pickups this week.

7. Gus Edwards, Los Angeles Chargers – RB

20.6% Rostered

Welcome back, Gus Edwards! The final player from the Chargers on our waiver wire pickups rejoined the active roster after his stay on the injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Joining a run-focused attack, Edwards earned 10 carries in LAC’s win over the Tennessee Titans. While JK Dobbins is the clear leader in that backfield, Edwards likely has a path to eight-plus touches every week, giving him semi-risky standing as an RB3 but looks great as bench depth.

8. Cam Akers, Minnesota Vikings – RB

16.4% Rostered

Cam Akers has leapfrogged Ty Chandler on the running back depth chart for the Minnesota Vikings, putting him one Aaron Jones injury away from a major workload. With Jones suffering a brief injury (but returning) in Week 10, Akers held a decent role in Minnesota’s offense.

Akers earned 14 touches (13 carries) in Minnesota’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, which only fell five touches short of Jones’ workload. While all signs point to Jones not missing any time, Akers still is in line for a sizable workload moving forward, giving him a few different ways to hold value for your fantasy football rosters.

9. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills – TE

1.2% Rostered

The only tight end in our Week 11 waiver wire pickups is old friend Dawson Knox, who could see himself step into a bigger role with the Buffalo Bills. Standout TE Dalton Kincaid banged up his left knee in Buffalo’s win over the Indianapolis Colts, and the jury is out on if he will miss any time because of it.

In his stead, Knox logged his highest snap percentage (70) of the season to date, and while he did only haul in two passes, he received three targets, painting the picture for a potential streaming role moving forward.

10. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, New Orleans Saints – WR

0.6% Rostered

Rounding out our Week 11 waiver wire pickups is Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who has found a new home with the New Orleans Saints. Hauling in two long scores from Derek Carr, Valdes-Scantling looks to be reprising the role vacated by Rashid Shaheed when he suffered his season-ending meniscus injury.

MVS is not going to blow anyone away for fantasy football purposes, and he is the epitome of a boom-bust player. But if you need some bench depth at wideout and would prefer a high-ceiling player, MVS is the perfect target for that role.