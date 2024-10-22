The New Orleans Saints have been overwhelmed by injuries so far in the 2024 season, especially after wide receiver Rashid Shaheed was declared out for the year with a knee injury.

To bolster their offense, the Saints have signed former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who was recently released by the Buffalo Bills. The news was first reported on X by NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Before the signing was made official, New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen expressed his appreciation for what Valdes-Scantling could bring to the team after he underwent a physical and worked out for the Saints, via NBC Sports.

“Well, he's played in our league,” explained Allen. “He’s a bigger receiver, got a good speed element to him. I think he’s somebody that fits some of the things we that might be needing, in particular with loss of Shaheed, another speed element, I think, is something that we would consider.”

The addition of Valdes-Scantling will help to shore up the already very shorthanded Saints roster In addition to Shaheed's absence, Chris Olave is in concussion protocol, and quarterback Derek Carr is sidelined with an oblique injury.

Furthermore, tight end Taysom Hill is out with a rib injury, center Erik McCoy with a groin issue, guard Cesar Ruiz with a knee injury, and guard Lucas Patrick with a chest injury.

The 2-5 Saints, who most recently lost to the Denver Broncos, will take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is in his seventh NFL season

Marquez Valdes-Scantling had played in six games for the Bills this season, hauling in a pair of passes for 26 total yards.

Originally a fifth-round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers, Valdes-Scantling spent the early part of his career with the team before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs. He contributed to their victory in Super Bowl LVIII, catching a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes.

Throughout his career, he has started 60 games, recording 3,181 yards and 16 touchdowns on 188 receptions.