If you are reading this Week 16 waiver wire pickups article, congratulations on advancing into the second round of your fantasy football playoffs! There was a lot of uncertainty in Week 15, as you may have had to overcome the low-scoring Thursday night affair, but you made it through.

Your roster likely needs a few tweaks made to it as you prepare for your semi-final matchup, and we have you covered. The following list includes players that are rostered on fewer than 50 percent of all ESPN rosters making the chances you can pick them up pretty high. As bye weeks and the injury bug continue to run wild, try your best to button up some roster holes as you get closer to preparing for the playoffs.

1. Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns – RB

32.4% Rostered

Stepping into the starter’s role after Nick Chubb’s season-ending foot injury, Jerome Ford found the end zone for the only points for the Cleveland Browns in Week 15. As the top back for the Browns, before Chubb debuted this season, Ford has shown he is capable of succeeding in the lead role.

With matchups against the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, and Baltimore Ravens to end the season, Ford could hold RB2 value the rest of the way. If your running back room was knocked down a peg after losing David Montgomery or with the murky status of Alvin Kamara, Ford should be your top target.

2. Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints – RB

8.0% Rostered

Speaking of Kamara, Kendre Miller finally seems to be out of the dog house with the New Orleans Saints, as Darren Rizzi seems willing to get him incorporated into the offense. Stepping into the lead role, Miller saw all the running back work, not giving up any work to Jamaal Williams.

With signs pointing towards Kamara missing Week 16, Miller is in line to start in a Monday night matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

3.Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans – RB

43.2% Rostered

Tyjae Spears made his presence felt in Week 15, finding the end zone on the ground and through the air. While Tony Pollard is the clear top option for the Titans, getting Spears back as a change-of-pace option is a major step forward to trying to help rescue this awful offense for the rest of the year.

4. Craig Reynolds, Detroit Lions – RB

0.2% Rostered

With Montgomery out for the season, the two-headed attack from the Detroit backfield rests on the shoulders of Jahmyr Gibbs. While Gibbs will take on a larger role, the next man up for the Lions will also need to help.

Either Reynolds or Sione Vaki will step into that backup role that holds a good amount of value for the Lions, and signs point to Reynolds simply based on his season-long workload and also his experience in the offense.

5. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

39.4% Rostered

Once again, Matthew Stafford finds himself on this list, as the first quarterback in our Week 16 waiver wire pickups. Week 15 was a stinker for the Los Angeles Rams, Stafford is still surrounded by one of the best WR combos in the league.

Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua get to run routes against the New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, and Seattle Seahawks to round out the year, giving Stafford three solid chances at putting up solid numbers.

6. Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars – TE

2.0% Rostered

The lone tight end on our Week 16 waiver wire pickups enjoyed a double-digit reception performance in Week 15, as Brenton Strange was one of Mac Jones’ favorite targets. Having hauled in 11 of 12 targets for 73 yards, Strange was targeted early and often. Plus, with Evan Engram out for the rest of the season, Strange does hold rest-of-season TE2 value.

7. Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – WR

10.2% Rostered

Rookie wideout Jalen McMillan has recorded three touchdowns over his past two games, with his third coming in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers. McMillan, who has stepped into Chris Godwin’s role, has become a trusted target for Baker Mayfield, and he faces three beatable defensive secondaries (DAL, CAR, and NO) that give him FLEX value.

8. Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers – WR

1.4% Rostered

Week 15 was the first time Jalen Coker crossed the century mark, as the Carolina rookie has stepped into a larger role as the season has progressed. With Xavier Legette suffering an injury against the Cowboys, Coker and Adam Thielen will likely hold down the top WR spots for Carolina.

9. Cooper Rush, Dallas Cowboys – QB

6.0% Rostered

The second quarterback in our Week 16 waiver wire pickups is Cooper Rush, who is coming off a solid game against the Panthers. The Dallas QB has established a solid relationship with CeeDee Lamb, as the two combined for over 100 yards and a score.

Rush gets the Buccaneers, Eagles, and Commanders to round out the year, and specifically in Week 16 against Tampa Bay, Rush faces a beatable secondary that could produce low-QB1 numbers.

10. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers – WR

40.4% Rostered

The final player in our Week 16 waiver wire pickups is Romeo Doubs, who hauled in two touchdowns in Green Bay’s win over the Seahawks. With Doubs returning from missing time with a concussion, Doubs stepped up in a big way to lead the Packers.

While it's tough to predict which receiver will lead the way for Green Bay, Doubs has been a consistent option all season. As this team goes down the stretch, the passing attack will likely look to keep Doubs incorporated, which gives your fantasy football roster value at the end of your bench.