Injuries have absolutely decimated fantasy football this year, as your roster has probably had at least one key contributor miss some time through the first three weeks. While there is plenty of depth pieces available to pick from, which ones make the most sense to target?

The following list includes players that are rostered on fewer than 50 percent of all ESPN rosters making the chances you can pick them up pretty high. With the start of the 2024 NFL season here, try your best to button up some fringe concerns on your roster before the first week begins.

1. Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys – RB

43.3% Rostered

The Thursday night win for the Dallas Cowboys marked a stark shift in the backfield work, a change that has been brewing for a while. The one-two punch of Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle, once led by Elliott, now looks to be cleanly led by Dowdle.

Having earned a 45 percent snap share and 12 total touches (11 carries), Dowdle hauled in his lone target on a screen play and found the end zone in the process. Compare that to Elliott’s workload, which included an 18 percent snap share and six total touches, and you can see the clear change in the backfield has happened, with Dowdle leading the way.

2. Braelon Allen, New York Jets – RB

45.5% Rostered

While his Week 3 performance was what officially put him on the fantasy football radar, Braelon Allen finds himself on our Week 5 waiver wire pickups again because of his consistency. Even though his Week 4 performance against the Denver Broncos did not include him finding the end zone, it’s the workload that gives him a spot on this list.

While Breece Hall is the unquestioned leader of the backfield, Allen has already carved out a role as his understudy in his rookie season. If Allen can continue to earn a snap percentage of at least 30 percent, signs point to him earning at least eight touches on a weekly basis.

3. Kareem Hunt / Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs – RB

21.4% / 6.1% Rostered

The backfield for the Kansas City Chiefs is quite cloudy after losing Isiah Pacheco to injury. While Carson Steele took the lead role against the Atlanta Falcons, an early fumble paved the way for Kareem Hunt and Samaje Perine to factor in more.

Heading into Week 5, Hunt looks to be in the starter’s role against the New Orleans Saints, but this is also the first week that Clyde Edwards-Helaire can rejoin the team. Currently being on the non-football illness list, Edwards-Helaire is the most proven option in the Chiefs offense, and he could hold a medium role when he gets up to full speed.

4. Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers – QB

34.0% Rostered

The lone quarterback on our Week 5 waiver wire pickups is Justin Fields, who continues to shine as the starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh has enjoyed a strong 3-1 start to their 2024 NFL season, and even their upset loss to the Indianapolis Colts was impressive for Fields.

Known more for his rushing acumen, Fields has been impressive throwing the ball too, developing a connection with George Pickens as the season has progressed. Even when Russell Wilson is fully healthy, it doesn’t look like the Steelers can take Fields out of the starting role, paving the way for the latter to remain under center

5. Wan’Dale Robinson, New York Giants – WR

27.1% Rostered

While rookie Malik Nabers takes all the headlines for the New York Giants, Wan’Dale Robinson has been a key cog in their passing attack. On full display on Thursday night against the Cowboys, Robinson commanded a double-digit target share in an offense that will have high passing volume all year.

Playing from behind provides Robinson a chance at a solid target share every game, making him perfect for point-per-reception (PPR) league formats. Robinson is a high-volume, high-floor option that you can easily plug into your roster if you need receiver help.

6. Dontayvion Wicks. Green Bay Packers – WR

9.5% Rostered

With a potential multi-week absence upcoming for Christian Watson with an ankle injury, offseason star Dontayvion Wicks gets to break back onto the scene for your fantasy football roster. While Jayden Reed is the big playmaker and Romeo Doubs is still a solid safety blanket for Jordan Love, Wicks and his two touchdowns in their loss to the Minnesota Vikings could be a preview into his role moving forward.

Expecting a big showing like that every week is unlikely, but Wicks has earned another look for your receiver group.

7. Trey Sermon, Indianapolis Colts – RB

0.8% Rostered

The inclusion of Trey Sermon in our Week 5 waiver wire pickups is based solely on the injury suffered by Jonathan Taylor late in their win over the Steelers. Suffered late without a ton to go off of, there is quite a mystery surrounding when Taylor will be available next.

Last year when Taylor missed time, Zach Moss enjoyed a heavy workload and was incredibly efficient in fantasy football. While Sermon probably isn’t as athletic as Moss, Sermon can definitely fill that role for however long Taylor is out.

8. Mike Williams, New York Jets – WR

44.2% Rostered

The ramp-up for Mike Williams has shown that he is a core part of the New York Jets passing attack, which has struggled at times this season. Two consecutive games of three-plus receptions for Williams is a good sign for his potential for your roster.

Not sure if we will ever see Williams reach his peak again from his days with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, but if he can fill the WR2/3 spot in the Jets offense, he will be relevant in fantasy football.

9. Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers – TE

4.5% Rostered

The second Packers pass catcher on our Week 5 waiver wire pickups is Tucker Kraft, who is also the lone tight end on this list. Having entered the season in a committee alongside Luke Musgrave, Kraft has easily separated himself in the running and the clear-cut leader.

His best game of the season came in their Week 4 loss to the Vikings, as Kraft hauled in six of nine targets for 53 yards and a score. Kraft seems to be the trusted safety valve for Love, and that should continue, especially with Watson likely missing time.

10. Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers – WR

25.0% Rostered

The final player on our Week 5 waiver wire pickups is rookie wideout Xavier Legette, who looks to be the likeliest choice to take up Adam Thielen’s role as the veteran goes on the injured reserve.

Having earned 10 targets, Legette hauled in six receptions for 66 yards and his first-career NFL touchdown. Expecting the Carolina Panthers to play from behind most of the year will help keep Legette relevant for fantasy football, as will having Andy Dalton starting at QB.