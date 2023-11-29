Given his recent struggles, is Tua Tagovailoa still a fantasy football starter? Find out in Week 13 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks.

What in the world is going on with Tua Tagovailoa? The Miami Dolphins quarterback managed just 7.82 fantasy football points last week against the New York Jets in a game where he turned the ball over three times. He now has eight turnovers in his last five contests while averaging just 14 fantasy points per game.

Week 13 offers Tua an enticing meeting with a weak Washington Commanders secondary, but at what point do his struggles remove him from fantasy football lineups? Find out in Week 13 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks.

QBs to Start in Week 13

49ers' Brock Purdy (vs. Eagles)

Once the face of consistency among fantasy quarterbacks, Brock Purdy has surprisingly been more boom or bust in recent weeks. In his last six games, the San Francisco 49ers QB has two games with at least 23 fantasy points and three contests with less than 13 points. This volatility makes the 49ers signal-caller a risky play moving forward. Fortunately, he is facing a Philadelphia Eagles defense that is giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing QBs

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (vs. Commanders)

As with Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa is another big-name QB who has worried fantasy owners with his inconsistent play. The Miami Dolphins lefty has eclipsed the 20-point mark in fantasy just once over his last five contests and has eight turnovers during that span. Tua's status as a QB1 will be in doubt moving forward, but Week 13 offers an attractive matchup against a Washington Commanders secondary that has given up a league-high 28 passing touchdowns.

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (vs. Bengals)

After scuttling for much of the season, Trevor Lawrence now has 32 and 24 fantasy points, respectively, in the last two weeks. Much of this improvement has come down to his effectiveness as a runner, as the Jacksonville Jaguars QB has three rushing TDs in these two games. In Week 13, he is matched up against a Cincinnati Bengals defense that has given up the third-most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks. Tougher games are ahead, but Lawrence is easily a top-10 fantasy option this weekend.

QBs to Sit in Week 13

Chargers Justin Herbert (vs. Patriots)

Currently the number four quarterback in fantasy football, there has not been much reason to consider benching Justin Herbert this season. But consider this: against the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, and Baltimore Ravens — three teams all in the top-six in fewest fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks — Justin Herbert is averaging just 10.5 fantasy points per game this year. Against all other opponents, Herbert is posting more than double that total with 24.1 points per contest. The New England Patriots are giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points to QBs this season, making this a risky matchup for a quarterback who has struggled against good pass defenses this season.

Packers' Jordan Love (vs. Chiefs)

A couple of 20-plus point performances in the last two weeks mean that Jordan Love is once again among the top 10 fantasy scorers at the quarterback position. The caveat is that these strong showings came against two of the worst passing defenses in the league. In Week 13, the Green Bay Packers welcome a Chiefs secondary that is allowing the fourth-fewest passing yards per game. There are better streaming options this week than Jordan Love.

Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield (vs. Panthers)

With a number of top quarterbacks on bye this Fantasy Football week, Baker Mayfield suddenly becomes a borderline top-1o fantasy option as fantasy owners see a seemingly inviting contest against the Carolina Panthers. Carolina has not done much well this season, but the Panthers have been effective at shutting down opposing quarterbacks, allowing the fourth-fewest PPG to QBs. Over the last five weeks, this secondary has allowed just 157.8 passing yards per game, meaning that Baker Mayfield could be in for a tough afternoon on Sunday.