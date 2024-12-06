The fantasy football regular season enters its final week and your team needs a win. Whether it's locking in a playoff spot or staying out of the toilet bowl, your wide receiver choice could be the difference. Earlier this week, we ranked the wide receivers for fantasy managers but now it's time to make the decision. Let's check out the Week 14 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

There are six teams on bye this week but that does mark the end of bye weeks this season. There are significant wide receivers unavailable, including Nico Collins, Terry McLaurin, and Courtland Sutton. The Ravens, Colts, and Patriots are also off. The one significant wide receiver injury to monitor is Ladd McConkey, who is questionable after a 20-point performance. Malik Nabers has popped up on the injury report but he is expected to play.

With all of that considered, it's time to make the final decisions. Here is our Week 14 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Week 14 fantasy football wide receiver start 'em

Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland (@ Pittsburgh)

Jerry Jeudy had a historic performance on Monday night against the Broncos. The ultimate revenge game ended with 235 yards and a touchdown on nine catchers. While he does not have the same revenge motive against the Steelers, he should still have a massive game. Jeudy racked up 85 yards in the snow against Pittsburgh just two weeks ago so fantasy football managers should expect another solid game.

Jauan Jennings, San Francisco (vs Chicago)

The 49ers' season is officially off the tracks. With seven losses already and Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason both on injured reserve, things are bleak. But Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan cannot let their foot off the gas in a mediocre NFC West. Someone has to score and it may be Jauan Jennings considering how poor Deebo Samuel has been this season. Jennings should have solid fantasy football playoffs for managers.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle (@ Arizona)

The Seahawks had a sleepy game in all facets against the Jets on Sunday. Even though they came away with the win, they must improve their play for this key divisional battle. That hinges on Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who only had four catches in the win over New York. Fantasy football managers won't be disappointed by Smith-Njigba again this week.

Start ‘Em: DeVonta Smith, PHI (v CAR), Jordan Addison, MIN (v ATL), Calvin Ridley, TEN (v JAX)

Week 14 wide receiver sit 'em

Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers (@ Kansas City)

With McConkey's availability up in the air, that thrusts Quentin Johnston into the top receiver role. Even with the great season from Justin Herbert, fantasy football managers should not flock to Johnston this week. The second-year receiver has a massive drops issue and should get blanketed by the Chiefs' strong secondary.

Keon Coleman, Buffalo (@ Los Angeles Rams)

Bills rookie Keon Coleman is expected to return for Sunday's game against the Rams. Even with Josh Allen on a heater, fantasy football managers should wait to see what his role in the offense is. The Bills have been great even without great receiver play this season and they don't necessarily need Coleman to thrive this week. If he has a great game, he could be a massive piece of a fantasy championship. But a poor game should not hurt you in Week 14.

Drake London, Atlanta (@ Minnesota)

Much of the Week 13 discourse was about Kirk Cousins, who was brutal in Atlanta's loss to the Chargers. Drake London had a solid game but could get shut down by the Vikings' defense this week. London has not scored a touchdown since Week 9 but has been solid in PPR fantasy football leagues. This is the week that the trend starts downward on the road against Minnesota.

Sit ‘Em: Ricky Pearsall, SF (v CHI), Xavier Worthy, KC (v LAC), Davante Adams, NYJ (@ MIA)