The fantasy football semi-finals are here and you need the perfect lineup to win. That includes kicker, which has been a volatile position all season long. Earlier this week, we ranked the kickers for fantasy managers but now it is time to make the final decision. Before you lock in your lineup, make sure you check out our Week 16 Fantasy Football Kicker Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

There are no byes this week or for the rest of the season which is huge for fantasy football managers. Kickers have been getting hurt this season and it has not stopped. The Chiefs are back to Harrison Butker after cycling through a few guys with him hurt, Evan McPherson is out for the Bengals, as is Austin Seibert for the Commanders. With the pool shrinking, you have to make the right choice.

If your kicker played on Thursday night, you are in good shape after a lot of field goals between the Broncos and Chargers. If not, we've got you covered. Here is our Week 16 Fantasy Football Kicker Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Week 16 fantasy football kicker start 'em

Cade York, Cincinnati (v Cleveland)

The Bengals have gone through many trials and tribulations this season and McPherson's injury is the most recent one. The Chargers' win on Thursday night kept Cincinnati alive, so expect a big Joe Burrow game on Sunday. While they have had defensive issues this year, they will score points. Cade York has been solid in fantasy football since joining the Bengals and should be in starting lineups this week.

Cam Little, Jacksonville (@ Las Vegas)

The Jaguars were good on offense against the Jets last week. Cam Little hit every kick he attempted in the win and now is kicking in a dome which is a big sign to play him in fantasy football. Mac Jones should be fine again this week against the Raiders. There are not many reasons to get excited about the Jags but Brian Thomas Jr is one of them. A big game from him will result in a big game from Little.

Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay (@ Dallas)

The Buccaneers were dominant on offense against the Chargers last week and now face the Cowboys in primetime. That will be huge for Chase McLaughlin fantasy football managers this week. Expect a big game from him as the Buccaneers look to pull away in the NFC South. McLaughlin has been solid this year and there is no reason to expect that to go away this week.

Start ‘Em: Chris Boswell, PIT (@ BAL), Jake Bates, DET (@ CHI), Chad Ryland, ARI (@ CAR)

Week 16 kicker sit 'em

Jason Myers, Seattle (v Minnesota)

The Seahawks were crushed at home by the Packers last week in primetime. With Geno Smith nursing a knee issue, the Vikings' defense should dominate this game. That will take opportunities away from veteran kicker Jason Myers. He has been strong in fantasy football all season but was not great last week and won't be this week if Sam Howell plays at all.

Dustin Hopkins, Cleveland (@ Cincinnati)

Speaking of quarterback changes, the Browns are going to Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center for this game against the Bengals. Their offense has been brutal this season and it could be the big game the Bengals defense needs. Thompson-Robinson has not made much of an impact in the NFL so Dustin Hopkins likely won't get many chances. Don't expect much from him in fantasy football this week.

Joey Slye, New England (@ Buffalo)

The Patriots have a franchise quarterback and not much else. While the Bills defense has been brutal the last two weeks, do not expect New England to move the ball on the road on Sunday. Joey Slye has been okay this season but does not have the range necessary to be a great fantasy football option.

Sit ‘Em: Anders Carlson, NYJ (v LAR), Cairo Santos, CHI (v DET), Daniel Carlson, LV (v JAX)