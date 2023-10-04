Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and there are some exciting fantasy football defense matchups on tap this week. Here are the fantasy football defense matchups to start and sit in our start 'em, sit 'em for Week 5.

Start 'em: Defenses to start in Week 5

Detroit Lions (vs CAR): The Lions have emerged as one of the best defensive units in football, rankings first in stopping the run and putting pressure on quarterbacks with Aidan Hutchinson leading the way. Bryce Young has struggled early on, and with the Panthers struggling to run the ball effectively, this seems like a dream matchup at home against a rookie with receivers who can't separate. The Lions also play Tampa Bay (week 6) and Las Vegas (week 8) coming up soon, so picking up Detroit as a start 'em this week could pay off for your fantasy team down the line as well.

Miami Dolphins (vs NYG): We didn't expect the Giants to be the team to pick on this year, but it definitely appears that way. Daniel Jones ate ten sacks, threw two picks, and lost a fumble on Monday night's disastrous loss to the Seahawks, and now he'll have to head to Miami on a short week and likely play from behind all game once again. The Giants have been the worst first half team in all of football, and we know just how quickly the Dolphins can score. This should lead to a ton of pressure and sack opportunities once again, as Jones is looking awfully shaky behind his crumbling offensive line.

New York Jets (@ DEN): Russell Wilson and Denver's offense has been pretty productive, but the Jets' defense represents their toughest challenge yet. Few teams are better equipped to deal with an aerial attack than the Jets (go figure), and the Broncos offense hasn't done a whole lot on the ground. This is a strength vs strength type matchup, but the Jets could be playing with an actual lead for once with Zach Wilson playing better and Denver's defense being Swiss cheese. Denver is fortunate to be 1-3 and isn't a team we need to duck in fantasy football.

Other defenses you're already starting: Baltimore Ravens D (@ PIT), Washington Commanders D (vs CHI), New Orleans Saints D (@ NE)

Sit 'em: Defenses to sit in Week 5

Atlanta Falcons (vs HOU): CJ Stroud appears to be the real deal, and the Falcons are struggling to move the chains offensively over the last two weeks. While there's always appeal to getting a rookie QB at home, Stroud and the Texans have built up enough offensive momentum early on this season to avoid against a middling defense like Atlanta's. There will be weeks with this defense you can start 'em, but this week, sit 'em.

Pittsburgh Steelers (vs BAL): AFC North rivalry games turn into rock fights more often than not, but the Steelers defense is going to be worn out spending so much time on the field chasing Lamar Jackson around. Jackson hasn't been very effective against the Steelers over the years, but it's wise to avoid Pittsburgh on the road with Mark Andrews back to full health and the two teams heading in opposite directions.

Carolina Panthers (@ DET): The Panthers have a good defense, but Detroit's offense is starting to hum after dropping 34 points on Green Bay at Lambeau Field. Now at home with supreme ball-protector Jared Goff having a full cast of weapons at his disposal, the Panthers D lacks upside in fantasy this week.

Other defenses you're already sitting: Jacksonville Jaguars D (@ BUF), Los Angeles Rams D (vs PHI), New York Giants D (@ MIA)