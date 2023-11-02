Ahead of Week 9 of the 2023 NFL Season, it’s time to see which kickers to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Kickers are extremely important in today's game, especially in fantasy football. However, it's a little tough to pick the perfect one for your team each week. As we get ready for fantasy football Week 9, managers are faced with the daunting task of setting their lineups. With injuries, underperforming players, and surprise breakouts, making the right start 'em and sit 'em decisions on kickers is crucial. In this article, we will provide you with several kickers to start and several to sit in Week 9.

Start 'em kickers in fantasy football Week 9

Dustin Hopkins, CLE (vs. ARI)

Dustin Hopkins is a top-10 fantasy football kicker heading into Week 9, and he should be started by all fantasy managers who have him. Hopkins has made all but one of his field goal attempts and all his extra points in 2023. He's also averaging 8.3 fantasy points per game, which is good for eighth among kickers. The Arizona Cardinals have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to kickers this season. They're also a team that gives up a lot of scoring opportunities, as evidenced by their 25.7 points allowed per game average. Especially if Deshaun Watson is out again, we could see a ton of red zone opportunities where the Cleveland Browns fail to punch it in, which gives Hopkins the opportunity to kick it through the uprights to get points on the board.

Harrison Butker, KC (vs. MIA)

Harrison Butker has a favorable matchup on the road against the Miami Dolphins in Germany, who have allowed the 7th-most fantasy points to kickers this season. Butker has been a reliable kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs this season, converting all 10 of his field goal attempts and all 14 of his extra-point attempts. He has also scored at least 7 fantasy points in every game this season except for one. The Chiefs have an implied team total of 28.5 points, which is the highest on the slate. This means that Butker should have plenty of opportunities to score fantasy points so make sure he is locked into your lineups even after a down game against the Denver Broncos.

Blake Grupe, NO (vs. CHI)

Fantasy football managers looking for a kicker to start in Week 9 should consider Blake Grupe of the New Orleans Saints. Grupe has a nice matchup at home against the Chicago Bears, who have allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to kickers this season. The Saints are 7.5-point favorites against the Bears, with an implied team total of 24.5, which is the 4th-highest on the slate. Grupe has attempted multiple field goals in every game this season, which gives him a solid floor for fantasy points as he should be put into your starting lineups.

Sit 'em kickers in fantasy football Week 9

Greg Joseph, MIN (@ ATL)

Greg Joseph has a tough matchup on the road against the Atlanta Falcons, who have allowed the 4th-fewest fantasy points to kickers this season. Joseph has attempted only one field goal in each of the last three games, and he has missed two of those attempts. He has also scored fewer than 5 fantasy points in each of the last two games. The Minnesota Vikings — without QB Kirk Cousins — have an implied team total of 23.5 points, which is the 4th-lowest on the slate. This means that Joseph may not have many opportunities to score fantasy points so have him take a seat in your lineup this week.

Matt Gay, IND (@ CAR)

Matt Gay has a tough matchup on the road against the Carolina Panthers, who have allowed the 5th-fewest fantasy points to kickers this season. Gay has been inconsistent this season, scoring fewer than 5 fantasy points in three of his seven games. He has also missed two field goal attempts this season. The Indianpolis Colts have an implied team total of 22.5 points, which is the 3rd-lowest on the slate. Gay should be on all benches for the fantasy football Week 9 weekend.

Jason Meyers, SEA (vs. BAL)

Jason Meyers has a tough matchup on the road against the Baltimore Ravens, who have allowed the 2nd-fewest fantasy points to kickers this season. Meyers has been inconsistent this season, scoring fewer than 5 fantasy points in three of his eight games. He has also missed two field goal attempts this season. The Seattle Seahawks will be going up against one of the best defenses in the NFL this week so there shouldn't be as many chances for Meyers this week as opposed to previous weeks. Keep him on your bench for Week 9.

In conclusion, having kickers is of utmost importance in fantasy football when you need points the most. When looking ahead to Week 9 of the 2023 season, it's advisable to include Dustin Hopkins, Blake Gruper, and Harrison Butker in your starting lineup. Conversely, it's wise to consider benching Greg Joseph, Matt Gay, and Jason Meyers. As you embark on the 2023 season, exercise caution and thoughtfulness in your kicker selections!