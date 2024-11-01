We are over halfway through the fantasy football season and quarterback continues to be an important position. After a week full of great performances, you must make sure you play the right guy to win your key Week 9 matchup. With bye weeks and injuries clouding the landscape, you need some help. Here is our Fantasy Football Week 9 Quarterback Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Brock Purdy and the 49ers have the week off, so fantasy managers must replace him this week. If you were one of the few who put Russell Wilson into their lineup, the Steelers are on bye as well. The bigger story is injuries, where Jordan Love and Lamar Jackson both reside. It looks like Love is going to play after he practiced fully this week. Jackson is the top-scoring fantasy quarterback but has not practiced this week.

If you have one of those players on your team and need a replacement, we have the list for you. We ranked the quarterbacks earlier in the week and now we have the Week 9 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Week 9 fantasy football quarterback start 'em

Matthew Stafford, LAR (@ SEA)

Matthew Stafford and the Rams looked back to their Super Bowl selves last Thursday night against the Vikings. With Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back, they ran it up against Minnesota and should do the same against the Seahawks. Sean McVay has dominated Seattle in his career and that should continue against a team on a 1-4 slide. Expect big fantasy football numbers from Matthew Stafford this week.

Jalen Hurts, PHI (v JAX)

After a sluggish start, the Eagles' offense is rolling on the back of Jalen Hurts. He played his best game of the season against the Bengals last week and that should continue against the Jaguars. AJ Brown has been unlocked, DeVonta Smith had his best game of the season, and the tush push has been unlocked. Hurts is an excellent fantasy football choice as he plunges into the end zone even in bad games. This one won't be a bad game.

Bo Nix, DEN (@ BAL)

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix has been solid for the Broncos this season. He has ripped up bad defenses and, surprisingly, the Ravens are one. They have allowed the third-most fantasy football points to quarterbacks this season and Denver is improving just in time. Expect Nix to throw it a lot in this game and do so with decent success.

Start ‘ Em: Joe Burrow, CIN (v LV), Sam Darnold, MIN (v IND), Jayden Daniels, WSH (@ NYG)

Week 9 quarterback sit 'em

Jameis Winston, CLE (v LAC)

The first week of the return of Jameis Winston was a lot of fun. His game-winning touchdown brought hope back to Cleveland but the reality is that the Ravens' defense bailed him out. A dropped Kyle Hamilton interception changed the game entirely and Jim Harbaugh's Chargers team usually doesn't make those kinds of mistakes. There will be lanes to start Jameis in fantasy football but this is not one of them.

Baker Mayfield, TB (@ KC)

Speaking of former number-one overall picks on a new team, Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers are struggling. Even though they dropped over 25 points last week, their offense looked one-dimensional without their star receivers. The Chiefs' defense is much better than the Falcons and will be able to cover Cade Otton in the red zone. Without that outlet, Mayfield will struggle in fantasy football and real football on Monday night.

Caleb Williams, CHI (@ ARI)

The final number-one overall pick you should sit in fantasy football this week is the most recent one. It got lost in the Hail Maryland craziness, but Caleb Williams was not very good last week. The Bears still believe they have a quarterback, and they should, but you can find a better fantasy quarterback.

Sit ‘Em: Daniel Jones, NYG (v WSH), Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (@ BUF), Trevor Lawrence, JAX (@ PHI)