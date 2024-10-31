Just when the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) seem to be getting healthy and returning to form, misfortune strikes again. Second-Team All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua, who tallied seven receptions for 106 yards last Thursday after missing five games, left practice with a knee injury, per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue.

Questions first arose when the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up was absent from his weekly scheduled press conference, which was confirmed to be due to his apparent setback. Nacua was officially listed as a limited practice participant. His status on Friday should greatly impact the likelihood of him playing in an important Week 9 matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks (4-4).

Rams head coach Sean McVay will ideally provide more clarity when he speaks to the media. For now, though, the fan base's stress level will understandably increase.