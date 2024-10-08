Although the New York Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday in a shocking move, that does not impact the team's interest in trading for wide receiver Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders, according to to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.

The Jets want Davante Adams just as much as he wants to join the Jets, according to Schultz. It is still an obvious fit given the relationship that he and Aaron Rodgers have to this day. Not to mention, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is still there after Robert Saleh's departure.

It will be interesting to see if the Jets can get a trade completed for Adams in the near future. There is clear mutual interest from both parties, although other teams are in play and could pull off a trade if they make it palatable for the Raiders. Las Vegas is reportedly looking to get off of Adams' deal for some financial relief, and hopes the receiving team takes on the full contract. It seems like a trade could happen as soon as this week, based on reporting, but the Raiders are not going to just give Adams away.

With the Jets still in a win-now mindset after the firing of Saleh, it makes sense for them to be aggressive to acquire him in a trade. With New York sitting at 2-3 on the season, the roster needs help to break the playoff drought that goes back to 2010.

Jets look to turn season around with win over Bills on Monday Night Football

The Jets are coming off of two rough losses. One by the score of 10-9 against the Denver Broncos at home in Week 4. That was followed up by a 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London in Week 5 to drop to 2-3.

Before the season, the Jets' opening five weeks or so looked favorable, but losing the games to the Broncos and Vikings is disappointing. Now comes a tougher stretch against the Buffalo Bills at home this week, followed by a road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Jets have been able to beat the Bills at home in recent years, but it is not a given. The Steelers game should be winnable too, but that is a tough defense for anyone to face.

It will be interesting to see if the Jets can keep their playoff hopes alive over the next few weeks after the firing of Saleh.