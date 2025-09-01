Heading into the 2025 fantasy football season, wide receivers remain one of the most dynamic yet challenging positions to draft wisely. While many elite players will perform to or exceed expectations, several receivers are currently being drafted higher than their projected value suggests. This article highlights five wide receivers whose 2025 Average Draft Positions (ADP) suggest they may be overvalued, providing insight into why fantasy managers might want to reconsider targeting them early.

Justin Jefferson is arguably one of the game’s best wide receivers, consistently a top fantasy option. However, his 2025 ADP as the WR2 (around 4.8 overall pick) places him extremely high considering a few risk factors. Jefferson faces uncertainty with Minnesota’s quarterback situation, as the Vikings start rookie QB JJ McCarthy with no NFL starts, and Jefferson himself is recovering from a lingering hamstring injury. Additionally, Minnesota’s improved defense might reduce passing volume, limiting Jefferson’s ceiling compared to his ADP. While his talent is undeniable, the combination of health and offensive context tempers his value as a potential WR8 in realistic projections, making him an overvalued pick at his current draft cost.

Drake London is being drafted at approximately WR9 (ADP near 19.5), a position that may be too optimistic given Atlanta’s passing game context. His breakout 2024 season yielded 1,271 receiving yards, but that was fueled heavily by three late-season games against weak pass defenses with quarterback Michael Penix, who otherwise has limited starting experience. The heavy reliance on extrapolating late-season volume to a full year inflates London’s ADP. Without a consistent, proven QB and with potential defensive adjustments by opponents, it's unlikely London sustains WR1-level production all season, making his value suspect at this draft position.

Tee Higgins goes off the board around WR12 with an ADP near pick 31. Despite being a talented receiver, Higgins has missed a significant number of games due to injury in recent seasons—13 games missed over four years. He also shares the spotlight with elite WR Ja’Marr Chase and competes with DeVonta Smith for similar fantasy output. Smith, available a few rounds later, offers similar upside with better health reliability, creating a value gap. Due to injury history and comparable alternatives like Smith, Higgins represents a risky early-mid round pick likely to offer less return on investment than expected.

Garrett Wilson is often a popular pick given his three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, but his 2025 ADP around WR17 (39.7 overall pick) may overstate his value this year. The Jets have a new offensive coordinator with no prior NFL play-calling experience, raising concerns about the efficiency and pace of the offense. Additionally, the Jets are expected to emphasize a slower, run-heavy game plan that could limit Wilson’s volume and overall production. The combination of coaching uncertainty and a likely inefficient offense caps Wilson’s upside relative to his current draft cost, positioning him as an overvalued wide receiver.

Courtland Sutton’s ADP places him near WR22 (52.7 overall), but this pick may still be too high given his age and career trajectory. Sutton is turning 30 in 2025, and while he has been productive under head coach Sean Payton’s system, his production levels don’t consistently reach elite status, making him more of a solid WR2 than a true WR1 option. With age comes natural decline and injury risk, which are important factors in dynasty and redraft leagues alike. He possesses good efficiency but lacks the high-end upside to justify his position in many drafts, making him an overpriced option at this stage of his career.

In the current 2025 ADP landscape, fantasy managers must be cautious about overpaying for wide receivers with clear question marks related to injury, situation, or efficiency. Justin Jefferson’s contextual risks combined with an elite draft price, Drake London’s unsustainable target environment, Tee Higgins’ injury history, Garrett Wilson’s offensive uncertainties, and Courtland Sutton’s age-related value decline underscore the importance of balanced draft strategies. Avoiding these overvalued receivers allows drafters to capitalize on better value options later in drafts, setting up for a more balanced and successful fantasy season.

Each of these players still possesses significant upside, but selecting them strictly based on current ADP may lead to disappointment versus the cost. Adjusting expectations and draft approach accordingly helps fantasy managers maximize overall return on investment in wide receiver selections for 2025.