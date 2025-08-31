Most analysis for your fantasy football drafts focus on the running back and wide receiver position, arguably the two most important to do right. But you have to hit on the quarterback spot too, as that position can make or break your chances at winning your league.

Average draft position (also known as ADP) dictates how most fantasy football drafts go, and each major fantasy football platform sets it differently. Knowing how to navigate all of these different rankings, across ESPN, Yahoo, Sleeper, and others, will help you win your fantasy football league.

Take a look at the following undervalued fantasy football quarterbacks to see who you should target if you decide to wait to draft a QB until late.

Similarities between the 2024 Cincinnati Bengals and 2025 Dallas Cowboys are becoming more and more evident, with an emphasis on how much the offense will be tasked with throwing the ball. Even before the Micah Parsons trade, it was questionable at best how well the Dallas defense would stand up, especially against its own division.

Prescott’s current ADP of QB13 (pick 114 overall) puts him behind the likes of Brock Purdy, Justin Herbert, and Kyler Murray, three options that don’t have the same kind of passing upside that Prescott has. Plus, the running game around Prescott is considerably worse than these other teams, as the Cowboys will be relying on a combination of Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, and rookie Jaydon Blue.

Many in the fantasy football community are expecting the New England Patriots' offense to take a step forward, with that improvement hinging on the development of Drake Maye. Heading into his second year, Maye finally has a WR1 worthy of that role in Stefon Diggs, helping round out a middling receiver room.

The addition of rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson to the mix gives this offense a new identity in the running game, and Maye will benefit from this as well. Maye’s current ADP of pick 132 (QB15) really presents you with a golden opportunity to wait until at least the 11th round (in a 12-team format) to draft an underrated QB who will give your roster QB1 performances this year. With a revamped WR room, a better one-two punch at RB, and an improved offensive line, Maye is in line for a strong sophomore campaign.

The dual-threat abilities of Justin Fields put him squarely on this undervalued quarterbacks list, even if there are plenty of question marks surrounding his New York Jets offense as a whole. While Fields and Garrett Wilson are able to restart their collegiate connection, it remains to be seen who outside of Wilson will become a trusted target for Fields in the passing game.

Albeit in a short allotment of games, Fields impressed during his starting opportunity with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. As long as the Jets lean (heavily) on Fields in the running game, their offense will be average at worst, giving Fields a weekly QB1 ceiling and you a chance to draft a top-12 QB all the way in the 13th round (as QB19).

Matthew Stafford has seen plenty of wide receiver duos come and go during his time with the Los Angeles Rams, with Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp the most recent. But with Kupp with the Seattle Seahawks, Davante Adams joined the Rams this offseason to form a dangerous pairing alongside Nacua.

The health of Stafford’s back is his biggest question mark entering the 2025 NFL season, but all signs point to the veteran being there right out of the gate in Week 1. As long as the Rams lean on their passing game weapons, Stafford will easily give you a return on your investment if you are drafting him as the QB23 in the 16th round.

5. Trevor Lawrence

Both Michael Penix Jr. and rookie Cam Ward were in contention for the final spot in these undervalued quarterback rankings, but Trevor Lawrence earned the nod for this spot. Lawrence feels like a big-time benefactor (that no one is talking about) of new head coach Liam Coen taking over, as Coen looks to be injecting a new-found identity into the offense.

After Brian Thomas Jr.’s sensational rookie campaign last year, the Jacksonville Jaguars went back to the wide receiver well yet again in this year’s NFL Draft, selecting two-way phenom Travis Hunter. Hunter, who looks to be in line for more WR work than CB work, will give Lawrence the best two-WR pairing in his career, providing Lawrence with no excuses to not have a solid year. Lawrence is currently going after Ward but before Penix in fantasy football drafts, coming off the board as QB21 around pick 183.