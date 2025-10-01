The NFL is starting to look like a M.A.S.H unit just four weeks into the season. Several important players have already gone down with season-ending injuries, and others are dealing with nagging injuries. Joe Burrow was the first domino to fall, but others have followed.

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending ACL injury against the Chargers. Tyreek Hill is also out for the season after a devastating injury.

To add insult to injury, a handful of starters have also struggled mightily (for the purposes of fantasy football) through the first four weeks.

The combination of all of these injuries and struggles makes it difficult to succeed in fantasy football during the 2025 season.

But there is hope! Not all of the fantasy studs we drafted are going to struggle forever. In fact, a few of those players are primed to get back on track as early as Week 5.

Below we will explore three fantasy football players who you should not stress over after Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season.

The Rams offense still runs through Kyren Williams

The Rams offense in 2025 is a good example that not everyone can feast at the same time.

Kyren Williams is a coveted fantasy football running back, both in redraft leagues and in dynasty, because he is the lead back in a run-heavy offense. The touches have been there, but Williams is not putting up elite fantasy points yet.

Williams has 68 carries for 303 yards and one touchdown through four games. That has him on pace for 289 carries for 1,288 yards and four touchdowns for a 17-game season.

Realistically, those are great numbers. In fact, he would dwarf his breakout 2023 season in every category except touchdowns if he keeps this up.

So why the panic?

Williams has yet to surpass 100 rushing yards in a single game this season. He is continuing to play efficient football, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. But he has yet to put up a complete fantasy football performance yet.

If this is the floor for Williams in LA, then be grateful to have such a reliable fantasy football asset.

Keep Kyren Williams in your lineup no matter what.

What's going on with Ladd McConkey?

McConkey has been one of the more disappointing second-year players for fantasy football in 2025.

He started his rookie season off slow, but finished with 82 receptions and 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns. But that kind of finish feels impossible right now.

So what's going on with Ladd?

Part of the problem is Keenan Allen competing for a similar role with McConkey.

Article Continues Below

Allen has built in chemistry with Justin Herbert, and it is showing on paper. Allen has 24 receptions for 231 yards and three touchdowns through four games. Essentially, the numbers everyone expected from Ladd.

Personally, I can understand the worry surrounding McConkey. But I don't believe that this four-game sample size is enough to panic over.

McConkey is still an excellent dynasty asset, as Allen is no guarantee to stick around after 2025. As for redraft leagues, I believe there's still plenty of value in holding onto Ladd.

McConkey could still be a top-25 fantasy wide receiver in Week 5.

If he puts up another poor performance against the Commanders, then it may be time to get worried.

Don't lose confidence in Derrick Henry after one bad game

Derrick Henry is the one I'm least worried about.

Henry was held in check in Week 4, only having eight carries for 42 yards against the Chiefs.

There is legitimate concern about Henry's fumbling habit this season. But it is nowhere near enough to move off Henry as a fantasy football asset.

Henry's pristine history is enough for you to give him the benefit of the doubt.

The last time Henry had a season below 1,000 rushing yards was in 2021, and even then he had 937 yards with 10 touchdowns in just eight games.

Simply put, Henry's best is better than anyone else in fantasy football. He must stay in your lineup because of that alone.

Look for the Ravens to prioritize getting Henry back on track. Especially if Lamar Jackson ends up missing some time with an injury.

Start Henry with confidence as long as he is healthy.