Sometimes, fantasy football managers can look at rankings, such as quarterbacks or perhaps wide receivers. But as the season goes along, it gets tougher because of the injuries. The 2025 NFL season is no different, and here is the fantasy football injury report for Week 4.

One of the hardest things is the questionable players. But if it’s fantasy starters, it’s usually best to go ahead and put them in your lineup.

Let’s take a look at some notable injury concerns.

Thursday

Seahawks at Cardinals

Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (foot) has practiced in full and looks like a good bet to return to the field in Week 4, according to a post on X by Ian Rapport. This is not good news for Kenneth Walker managers.

“#Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet, who is listed as questionable on the injury report, is expected to play tonight against the #AZCardinals. Charbonnet has been dealing with a foot injury, but was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.”

Cardinals running back James Conner is out for the season. This moves RB Trey Benson into a full-time role, and he could become a fantasy standout for the rest of the year.

Others — If you’re starting the Seahawks defense, safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle) is doubtful. For the Cardinals’ defense, it looks like cornerback Will Johnson (groin) will not play.

Sunday Games

Washington Commanders

All eyes are on QB Jayden Daniels (knee). If it were up to him, he’d be playing. One thing that hurts Daniels is the way backup QB Marcus Mariota played last week. The Commanders could choose to sit their young star another week, and hope Mariota can turn in another winning performance.

The Commanders will operate with caution, according to themirror.com.

“We're going to do it in a smart way and make sure we make the right decisions,” Quinn said last week. “… We know his importance to us and what we do, but we're going to try to just be as smart as we can.”

One thing that could help Daniels get back on the field is if WR Terry McLaurin (quad) misses this game. The Commanders might not be willing to face the Falcons without their top two offensive threats. And now it’s looking like McLaurin might not play, according to a post on X by Ian Rapport.

“[McLaurin] may not be able to play this week,” Rapoport said.

Rapoport reported that McLaurin went to see Dr. William C. Meyers, one of the leading specialists in core muscle injuries.

Also, RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (knee) missing practices likely puts his status in jeopardy.

Dallas Cowboys

The team will have to go without its star receiver, CeeDee Lamb, for multiple weeks. That makes George Pickens the new go-to guy. It also takes away the Cowboys’ big advantage of having two No. 1-type receivers on the field at the same time.

San Francisco 49ers

Dealing with a turf toe injury, Brock Purdy is trying to work his way back into the lineup. He got in a limited practice this week.

Receivers Jauan Jennings (shoulder, ankle) and Ricky Pearsall (knee) are trying to get on the mend. They both missed practice on Wednesday.

Kansas City Chiefs

It’s looking better for WR Xavier Worthy. He practiced in full and appears ready to basically begin his season. He got injured on the Chiefs' first possession of the year.

Los Angeles Chargers

RB Najee Harris (Achilles) is out for the year, opening the door for rookie Omarion Hampton to shine.

New York Giants

RB Tyrone Tracy (arm) is gone for multiple weeks, opening the door for Cam Skattebo. The rookie looked great last week.

It’s bad news for new Giants starting quarterback Jaxson Dart if WR Malik Nabers (shoulder) can’t go. Nabers is considered questionable.

Carolina Panthers

WR Tetairoa McMillan (calf) may be in jeopardy of missing Week 4. The Panthers’ offense hasn’t been great guns this year, and losing McMillan takes away their top pass-game threat.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB Baker Mayfield (bicep) will likely play, but the injury is to his throwing arm. Also, WR Mike Evans is out, while WR Chris Godwin may still not be ready to go.

Tennessee Titans

QB Cam Ward (leg) should be able to go. He had a limited practice on Wednesday.

Baltimore Ravens

TE Isaiah Likely (foot) worked through a limited practice on Wednesday. He’s trying to come back right after TE Mark Andrews had a standout performance in the loss to the Lions.

Indianapolis Colts

In the concussion protocol, WR Alec Pierce didn’t practice on Wednesday.

Monday Games

New York Jets

Quarterback Justin Fields is trying to clear the concussion protocol, which can be tough even with the extra day. That may give Tyrod Taylor another opportunity behind center.