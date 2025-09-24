Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Week 4 2025

If there’s one position in fantasy football that keeps managers awake at night, it’s wide receiver. The sheer volume of talent combined with weekly volatility makes it both exhilarating and maddening to project. Last week it was Tre Tucker of the Raiders stealing the spotlight. Meanwhile, injuries to stars like CeeDee Lamb, Mike Evans, and Terry McLaurin have left major holes in fantasy lineups. This has forced managers to scramble for answers. With Week 4 here, it’s time to sort through the chaos and highlight the receivers who deserve starting nods, those emerging as sleepers, and those better left on the bench.

Key insights

The wide receiver landscape is as turbulent as ever. Injuries at the top have created ripple effects across the fantasy football scene. These have turned previously overlooked players into lineup staples. Sure, some big names continue to disappoint. However, others are proving their reliability week in and week out. This week’s WR rankings reflect those shifting dynamics.

Puka Nacua leads the conversation as the most consistent force in fantasy football. Despite failing to score a touchdown so far this season, Nacua has been a machine in terms of receptions and yardage. Averaging nearly 10 catches and over 110 yards per game, his role as Matthew Stafford’s go-to weapon remains unquestioned. Even with Davante Adams now lining up opposite him, Nacua is still entrenched as a WR1.

Elsewhere, the Seahawks’ passing attack is running entirely through Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He has been dominating targets despite the team’s transition to a new quarterback and offensive coordinator. And yes, Amon-Ra St. Brown had a quieter Week 3 in terms of passing volume. That said, his reliability in high-leverage moments and nose for the end zone keeps him near the top of rankings.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings entering Week 4 of the 2025 regular season.

Week 4 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Nacua has been extraordinary. He leads the NFL with 29 receptions. That's a full six more than his closest competitor, Chris Olave. He also tops the league in receiving yards with 333. That's proof of both volume and efficiency. With Adams stretching defenses on the perimeter, Nacua has the freedom to exploit mismatches across the formation. This week, he draws the Colts. They have a tough defense, but not one capable of completely neutralizing him. He remains a set-and-forget WR1.

Despite Seattle’s offensive transition, Smith-Njigba has flourished. He currently ranks second in receiving yards and sits fifth in targets among all wideouts. Week 4 brings a divisional clash against the Cardinals. Their injury-riddled secondary has allowed more receptions per game to receivers than any team in the league. Expect JSN to be heavily involved and capable of delivering another top-tier fantasy football outing.

Even when Detroit’s game script doesn’t favor him, St. Brown produces. In Week 3, with the Lions leaning on the run game, he still managed seven catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. His chemistry with Jared Goff and consistent target share keep him firmly in WR1 territory. Of course, a matchup against the Browns’ elite secondary may temper expectations. Still, his floor is one of the highest in the league.

Fantasy Football Sleepers – Week 4, 2025

Ricky Pearsall is emerging as one of the most reliable producers in San Francisco’s passing game. He erupted for 117 yards on eight catches in Week 3. That added to his totals of 108 yards in Week 1 and 56 in Week 2. That consistency is hard to ignore, particularly with the 49ers battling multiple injuries on offense. Pearsall has quickly gone from intriguing flier to near must-start territory in deeper leagues. Against the Packers this week, he projects as a strong WR3 with WR2 upside.

Quentin Johnston hauled in six of his 10 targets for 89 yards in the Chargers’ 23-20 victory over the Broncos on Sunday. He has now led the team in receiving yards in each of their first three games. That may signal a breakout stretch. Sure, Johnston still has areas to refine in his game. However, he is finally starting to resemble the dynamic playmaker the Chargers envisioned when they selected him in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Injury report

Alec Pierce suffered a concussion in Week 3 and has entered the protocol. If he’s unable to go, expect Adonai Mitchell to step into a larger perimeter role. Meanwhile, Josh Downs continues to dominate slot snaps. For managers desperate at WR, Mitchell could provide emergency flex value against the Rams.

Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 3. He will miss 3–4 weeks. His absence leaves a gaping hole in Dallas’ passing game. George Pickens should see a bump in target share and now profiles as a weekly WR2. Meanwhile, tight end Jake Ferguson gains immediate TE1 appeal. Dallas’ defensive injuries also point toward high-scoring environments. That means plenty of passing opportunities in Lamb’s absence.

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Week 4 2025

30. Chris Olave, NO (@ BUF)

29. Jameson Williams, DET (vs. CLE)

28. DeVonta Smith, PHI (@ TB)

27. Michael Pittman Jr., IND (@ LAR)

26. DK Metcalf, PIT (vs. MIN)

25. Marvin Harrison Jr., ARI (vs. SEA)

24. Deebo Samuel Sr., WAS (@ ATL)

23. Brian Thomas Jr., JAC (@ SF)

22. Ricky Pearsall, SF (vs. JAC)

21. Jakobi Meyers, LV (vs. CHI)

20. Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. CIN)

19. Tyreek Hill, MIA (vs. NYJ)

18. Keenan Allen, LAC (@ NYG)

17. Ladd McConkey, LAC (@ NYG)

16. George Pickens, DAL (vs. GB)

15. Tetairoa McMillan, CAR (@ NE)

14. Emeka Egbuka, TB (vs. PHI)

13. Zay Flowers, BAL (@ KC)

12. A.J. Brown, PHI (@ TB)

11. Rome Odunze, CHI (@ LV)

10. Davante Adams, LAR (vs. IND)

9. Drake London, ATL (vs. WAS)

8. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (@ MIA)

7. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (@ DEN)

6. Nico Collins, HOU (vs. TEN)

5. Justin Jefferson, MIN (@ PIT)

4. Malik Nabers, NYG (vs. LAC)

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. CLE)

2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA (@ ARI)

1. Puka Nacua, LAR (vs. IND)

Final thoughts

Wide receiver remains the ultimate high-variance position in fantasy football. Week 4 is no exception. Nacua’s jaw-dropping consistency, JSN’s expanded role, and St. Brown's clutch reliability headline the must-starts. Pearsall continues to rise as a sleeper option, while someone like Johnston forces interesting decisions. Injuries further complicate matters, making it critical to stay ahead of the waiver wire and exploit matchups wherever possible.