The 2025 fantasy football season is off and running. Like every year, there have already been some big surprises.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown has looked like a shell of himself. Joe Burrow's injury obviously has a lot to do with that. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor looks like he should have been the overall #1 pick in fantasy drafts.

Buffalo Bills tailback James Cook was criminally undervalued in drafts. Most people's fears were touchdown regression after scoring 18 times last season. Well, through three games, he has four already to go with nearly 90 yards rushing per game.

Also, like every other year, injuries are wreaking havoc on fantasy football rosters.

Fantasy Football RB Injuries

Week 3 alone saw a ton of stars go down with injury.

Maybe the biggest with immediate fantasy implications is that of Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner. Conner suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Fantasy football managers who used a 4th/5th round pick on him better hope they rostered Trey Benson.

Benson, who the Cardinals have been grooming to eventually take over for the 30-year-old Conner, is suddenly a rock-solid RB2 the rest of the season. That starts with a plus matchup on Thursday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks.

Another running back injury that is shaking up the fantasy world is that of Tyrone Tracy Jr. Granted, backup tailback Cam Skattebo appeared poised to take the job sooner than later. But once Tracy went down with a shoulder injury Sunday night, Skattebo reminded football fans why he was so hyped at Arizona State.

He rushed 10 times for 60 yards with a touchdown, and also caught six passes for 61 yards. His pass game prowess is nothing new, either. He was a monster out of the backfield in college. He is another RB2 for the rest of the season, even when Tracy returns.

We already saw Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones land on injured reserve. In his absence, Jordan Mason went bonkers on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. He rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns, proving why the Vikings went out and got him this offseason.

Rookie Runnings Backs Struggling

Entering this season, much of the fantasy football conversation pertaining to running backs surrounded rookies Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton. Jeanty, who was expected to be a once-in-a-generation type player has fallen flat on his face. In three games, he has 47 carries for just 144 rush yards and one touchdown. His struggles have left him plummeting down weekly rankings.

Meanwhile, Hampton was also off to a slow start through two weeks. But last week, he finally broke through with a 24.9 fantasy points (PPR scoring format).

Another preseason darling rookie was Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey. He was selected anywhere from the fourth to the sixth round in most fantasy football leagues. Owners are surely kicking themselves for that decision.

Not because he is struggling, but because he is barely playing.

Veteran J.K. Dobbins wrestled the starting job away in Week 1 and has looked great each week. That doesn't mean Harvey belongs in Dumpsville. Dobbins' injury history leads me to believe it is only a matter of time before he is hurt again. When that happens, Harvey will have value. But right now, he should not be started in anyone's lineup.

With all of the changes the first few weeks have brought upon us, I deliver our running back rankings for Week 4. Keep in mind, these rankings are for full PPR leagues, which has become the most common in fantasy football. My half-PPR or standard rankings would be different.

Fantasy Football Week 4 Running Back Rankings