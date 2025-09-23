Quarterback play has defined the early weeks of the 2025 fantasy football season. Some surprising names have emerged as reliable starters while others have left managers scrambling for alternatives. By Week 4, it’s clear that sticking with name value alone isn’t always enough. Matchups, health, and system fit matter just as much as pedigree. This means that the right start/sit call at quarterback could be the difference between a 3-1 record and falling into a hole at 1-3. Here’s a breakdown of the quarterbacks you should confidently start and the ones you should keep on the bench in Week 4.

Start ’Em

Marcus Mariota, WAS (@ ATL)

With Jayden Daniels sidelined by a knee injury, Mariota stepped in during Week 3 and delivered a solid fantasy football line. He had 207 passing yards, a touchdown, and 40 rushing yards with another score. That rushing upside paired with efficient passing makes him a legitimate QB1 option if he gets the nod again in Week 4. Against his former team in Atlanta, Mariota has both narrative and matchup appeal. In one-quarterback formats, he’s worth a modest waiver claim; in Superflex or two-quarterback leagues, he’s a high-priority addition.

Bryce Young, CAR (@ NE)

Young’s Week 3 stat line wasn’t pretty. He had just 121 passing yards with no touchdowns. However, he salvaged his day with a rushing score in a 30-0 rout of Atlanta. The good news for Week 4 is that Carolina likely won’t be able to coast the same way against New England. This means that Young should be asked to do more through the air. The Patriots’ defense has already allowed two of three opposing quarterbacks to top 19.5 fantasy football points this year. That suggests that Young can provide solid streaming value.

Sam Darnold, SEA (@ ARI)

Darnold’s Week 3 workload was light. He had just 18 pass attempts. Still, he made them count, completing 14 for 218 yards and two touchdowns. That efficiency shows he’s settled comfortably into Seattle’s offense. The matchup against Arizona on Thursday night looks even better. The Cardinals’ defense has been generous to quarterbacks, particularly in the red zone. Darnold is trending upward, and he could be a sneaky start for managers in need.

Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. NYJ)

Tagovailoa put up just 16.8 fantasy football points against Buffalo in Week 3. That said, the performance was stronger than the box score suggested until a late interception capped his day. A bounce-back opportunity awaits in Week 4 against the Jets. New York has already allowed two of three quarterbacks to exceed 19 fantasy points. In addition, Miami’s offensive firepower ensures Tua will get his chances. Consider him a high-end QB2 with upside in this matchup. He should be a safe starting option if you’re streaming.

Other starts: Caleb Williams, CHI (@ LV); Geno Smith, LV (vs. CHI)

Sit ’Em

CJ Stroud, HOU (vs. TEN)

Stroud showed flashes against Tampa Bay. He finished with 207 passing yards, a touchdown, and 27 rushing yards. Overall, though, his body of work remains underwhelming. He has tallied just one touchdown to one interception across two games and an average of fewer than 200 passing yards per contest. His inability to capitalize on red-zone chances is particularly concerning. Tennessee’s defense has been disciplined against quarterbacks, too. Until Stroud demonstrates consistency, he’s best left on the bench in standard leagues.

JJ McCarthy, MIN (@ PIT)

McCarthy has already been ruled out for Week 4 due to a high ankle sprain. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell emphasized that the team won’t rush him back. Even when healthy, O’Connell hinted that the Vikings may stick with Carson Wentz. The veteran played turnover-free football in Week 3. For fantasy football purposes, McCarthy should not be in lineups. Managers in redraft leagues can afford to move on until there’s more clarity about his role.

Joe Flacco, CLE (@ DET)

Flacco’s veteran savvy is keeping Cleveland afloat. From a fantasy perspective, however, he’s not delivering. He completed 21 of 36 passes for 142 yards with no touchdowns and one interception against Green Bay in Week 3. That marked his second consecutive game under 200 yards. Spreading the ball to eight different receivers is nice in real life but not for fantasy managers. Against a tough Detroit defense on the road, Flacco is best avoided outside of deep Superflex formats.

Other sits: Cam Ward, TEN (@ HOU); Jake Browning, CIN (@ DEN)

Bottom line

Quarterback decisions in Week 4 come down to balancing opportunity, matchup, and reliability. Marcus Mariota, Bryce Young, Sam Darnold, and Tua Tagovailoa all find themselves in situations where volume and favorable defenses can turn into strong fantasy football lines. On the flip side, Stroud’s inconsistency, McCarthy’s injury status, and Flacco’s lack of production make them poor starting bets. Trust the matchups and recent trends. If you make the right calls under center this week, you’ll be well positioned to climb the fantasy standings.