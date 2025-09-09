Everything looks different in the NFL now that Week 1 of the 2025 season has come and gone. The first week of a new seasons always shakes up our expectations, especially in the fantasy football community. It is difficult to know which wide receivers will pop in Week 1.

One of the most surprising themes from last week was the lack of domination from the NFL's top receivers. But I'm willing to bet that offensive coaching staffs around the NFL will be spending their weeks trying to solve that problem.

So what did we learn from Week 1? And who can you count on this week?

Let's check out the fantasy football landscape for wide receivers heading into Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season.

Top fantasy football wide receivers for Week 2

Ja'Marr Chase (vs. JAX)

The Cincinnati Bengals delivered a dud in Week 1.

Sure the Bengals won the game, but the whole team was terrible for fantasy football purposes.

That should change in Week 2.

The main reason why the Bengals struggled in Week 1 (aside from tradition, at this point) was the Browns' smothering defense. Thankfully, the Jaguars are a different animal altogether.

Jacksonville does have some talented players on defense, but they aren't on the same level as Myles Garrett. The Bengals should finally be able to operate their offense in rhythm.

That's especially good news for Ja'Marr Chase and his counterpart Tee Higgins.

Jacksonville has a decent secondary, but they are not deep enough to cover all of Cincinnati's pass catchers. Even if they put Travis Hunter out there in coverage.

I fully expect the Bengals to prioritize the Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase connection in Week 2.

If that happens, Chase has the upside to be the WR1 of the week.

Start him and don't look back.

Amon-Ra St. Brown (vs. CHI)

St. Brown was a bust in Week 1, along with the rest of the Detroit Lions.

We know that Detroit's offense can play better than it did against the Packers. And St. Brown will be a big part of that when it happens.

The superstar receiver has never had fewer than 90 receptions in a season. In fact, he had 115+ receptions per season over the past two years.

The Lions will call St. Brown's number more often moving forward. And it could start in Week 2.

Detroit goes up against Ben Johnson and Chicago on Sunday. Both sides will want to show off with some explosive plays.

Start St. Brown with confidence against the Bears.

CeeDee Lamb (vs. NYG)

There is plenty to like about CeeDee Lamb ahead of Week 2.

Lamb is an elite talent and, perhaps more importantly, is the engine that powers Dallas' offense. That means plenty of work for the superstar receiver.

Lamb received 13 targets in Week 1. He turned that into seven receptions for 110 yards. But it could have been a whole lot more if it weren't for a few painful drops.

The Cowboys will continue featuring Lamb in Week 2. Especially if New York's defense shuts down Javonte Williams and the rest of Dallas' rushing attack.

If the Giants have one weakness on defense, it is their cornerbacks. Expect the Cowboys to exploit that advantage throughout the game in Week 2.

Lamb is probably one of the easiest picks of the week.

Sleeper wide receivers for Week 2

Emeka Egbuka (at HOU)

The rookie wide receiver certainly delivered on all the hype.

Egbuka was Tampa Bay's brightest star on offense in Week 1. He finished with four receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

The Buccaneers will still be without Chris Godwin for multiple weeks. That gives Egbuka a chance to cement himself into the Buccaneers' starting lineup.

Tampa Bay has a fascinating matchup against Houston in Week 2. The Texans have a dangerous defensive line, but their secondary has some holes.

Egbuka could be due for plenty of work out of the slot. Especially if Baker has to get the ball out quickly.

I can't promise that Egbuka will put up the same numbers as he did in Week 1. But he will certainly get plenty of opportunities — which is all you can really ask for in fantasy football.

Ricky Pearsall (at NO)

Pearsall is all the 49ers have at this point.

The 49ers are in a desperate situation right now. Brandon Aiyuk is still returning from injury. George Kittle just went on injured reserve. Jauan Jennings is banged up. And Demarcus Robinson is suspended.

Simply put, the 49ers do not have much help past Pearsall.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, and Kendrick Bourne are all solid backup options. But they don't compare to Pearsall.

Pearsall managed four receptions for 108 yards against the Seahawks.

Look for him to shred a vulnerable Saints defense.

Bust wide receivers for Week 2

Tyreek Hill (vs. NE)

Trouble is brewing in Miami.

The Dolphins put on a disasterclass performance against the Colts in Week 1. Tua Tagovailoa was running scared, and Miami's offense could never find its footing.

It is exactly what Tyreek Hill did not want to see.

Trade rumors have swirled around Hill most of the offseason. The Dolphins sound dug in on keeping Hill, at least for now, which is bad news for fantasy football.

Miami's matchup against New England is not great to begin with. The Patriots upgraded their secondary this offseason and have a terrifying front seven. They are built to give teams like Miami problems.

It is possible that Tyreek becomes a viable fantasy option at some point this season.

But I won't buy in on Hill until I see it.

A.J. Brown (at KC)

Let's not overreact to Week 1 too much here.

Brown is still an elite receiver who plays in one of the league's best offenses. He also has a superstar quarterback throwing him the football. These are all good things.

But the Eagles also love running the football. That became a problem for Brown's fantasy football stock in Week 1.

Brown only had one reception for eight yards against the Cowboys.

That is not what we should expect from Brown on a week-to-week basis. But the problem is, we don't know exactly what to expect just yet.

New Eagles OC Kevin Patullo is a different man than Kellen Moore. As fantasy football managers, we simply need more information before we can start Brown with confidence.

Thankfully this Week 2 matchup against the Chiefs is the perfect acid test.

If Brown has a good game, I'd feel comfortable putting him back in my lineup in Week 3 and beyond.

But I don't advise taking that risk just yet.

Fantasy football WR rankings for Week 2