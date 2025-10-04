The Tennessee Titans' offense has been a disaster through four games. However, ahead of Week 5, the Titans will receive a major boost for their upcoming matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, with running back Tyjae Spears set to return from injury.

Spears spent the first four games on injured reserve due to an ankle injury he suffered in the preseason. After he missed the mandatory four games, the Titans have activated the running back off injured reserve for Week 5, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The Titans' run game has been hot-and-cold thus far, with Tony Pollard alternating good and bad games through the first month. Pollard has 261 rushing yards on just 3.8 yards per carry after four games.

Regardless, the Titans' offense will take anything it can get. Spears was a significant part of the game plan in his final three games of the 2024 season, playing over 55 percent of the offensive snaps in each while averaging 87 scrimmage yards.

Tennessee will particularly love to have Spears back if Calvin Ridley is forced to miss Week 5. Ridley remains questionable for the game, despite returning to practice on Friday.

While Spears will make his season debut in Week 5, he will likely do so on a pitch count. Skill players typically take time to ramp up their activity, and lower leg injuries are notoriously fickle for running backs.

After four games, the Titans are one of just three teams that remain winless. Tennessee had a chance to rebound against another struggling team, the Houston Texans, in Week 4, but instead suffered its worst loss of the year.

The Titans' early-season schedule has been unforgiving, and it continues in Week 5. Tennessee enters the second leg of a three-game road trip on Sunday, traveling west to face the Arizona Cardinals in State Farm Stadium.

Arizona enters the game with a 2-2 record, having won its first two matchups but lost its last two. The Cardinals are coming off a tough 23-20 prime-time loss to the Seattle Seahawks, which has given them additional momentum for the week.